RAY BROOK — Congressional candidate Matt Castelli is criticizing Rep. Elise M. Stefanik for turning a blind eye to the single federal prison in the 21st Congressional District.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Mr. Castelli said he had a private meeting with some of the prison guards at the Ray Brook Federal Correctional Institution who complained of understaffing and unsafe conditions.
In a meeting outside of the prison, Mr. Castelli met with Darrell Pilon, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, Council of Prisons Local 2882, which represents the prison employees of the Ray Brook institution.
In a statement, Mr. Pilon said Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has neglected to tour the facility, and has not offered assistance to solve the problems the prison faces.
“Congresswoman Stefanik has a federal prison in her backyard, but has never cared to tour it or showed interest in helping, although we have reached out to her numerous times,” he said. “I do not understand how she can ‘back the blue’ but never care about us unless there is a headline, or know nothing about the committee she is on.”
Rep. Stefanik is not on a prison-related committee, but is a member of the Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus, which is a bipartisan group of House Republicans who focus on issues related to federal prison administration.
Mr. Pilon also said Rep. Stefanik’s district representative canceled three scheduled on-site visits, with no attempts made to actually visit the prison.
“We need to ensure that these hard working men and women have the support they need, including safe staffing levels, to do their jobs,” Mr. Castelli said. “Despite Congresswoman Stefanik’s role in the Congressional Bureau of Prisons Caucus, she has repeatedly ignored requests for help from the only federal prison in NY-21, failing to show up and do her job and jeopardizing the safety and security of our community.
Rep. Stefanik’s team said these complaints are taken out of context.
Rep. Stefanik herself never canceled a meeting, they said, and the district representative who was meant to meet with prison officials canceled because of their child’s illness, and did ultimately meet with Mr. Pilon. The congresswoman has not visited Ray Brook Federal Correctional Institution.
“The staff member reached out to reschedule the visit, and did not hear back,” said Alex deGrasse, a Stefanik senior adviser. “Consequently, the staff member then met with Mr. Pilon in the district congressional office at Mr. Pilon’s request.”
Mr. deGrasse said Rep. Stefanik has heard concerns from corrections officers and their families since Mr. Castelli made his statements, and criticized Mr. Pilon, who is a registered Democrat.
“As of (Wednesday), our office has already heard from multiple correctional officers and their families, upset that this Democrat’s publicity stunt with a downstate Democrat from Poughkeepsie does not speak for all correctional officers,” he said. “The correctional officers are absolutely angered and outraged that he would support a Kathy Hochul-endorsed candidate.”
The Stefanik campaign shared contacts with New York corrections officers, including John Roberts, the northern regional vice president for the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association. Mr. Roberts said the Rep. Stefanik has been a great supporter for state corrections officers.
“I have personally stood with her at 5 a.m. during prison shift changes at Dannemora in the freezing cold, while she spoke to each and every correctional officer,” he said. “During COVID, she was the one federal representative that spoke out on behalf of correctional officers to ensure they got COVID back pay and PPE in the facilities, and personally spoke to many officers and their families who contracted COVID.”
Mr. Roberts said Rep. Stefanik also has supported correctional officers by opposing state initiatives like recent prison closures and the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act, or HALT Act, that limited the use of segregated confinement and changed punishments.
“Correctional officers overwhelmingly support Congresswoman Stefanik,” Mr. Roberts said.
Mr. deGrasse said Rep. Stefanik continues to support corrections officers across the district, and will work to address the concerns of the Ray Brook officers.
“She is working to ensure that the correctional officers at Ray Brook have a significant increase in staffing to ensure increased safety for the officers and workforce,” he said.
