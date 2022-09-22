RAY BROOK — Congressional candidate Matt Castelli is criticizing Rep. Elise M. Stefanik for turning a blind eye to the single federal prison in the 21st Congressional District.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Mr. Castelli said he had a private meeting with some of the prison guards at the Ray Brook Federal Correctional Institution who complained of understaffing and unsafe conditions.

