Matt Castelli is pushing to bring a moderate voice to Congress, and hopes to tackle issues like the economy, the right to abortion, the right to bear arms, public safety and democracy itself.
He’s running as a Democrat against incumbent Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville. He also holds the Moderate Party line, an independent line he created this year. He’s championed “country before party,” as his campaign slogan, and hopes to buck the trend of Republican successes in the north country by appealing to Democrats and to Republicans who he says are disappointed with Rep. Stefanik’s record.
“What I’ve been hearing is that folks are concerned that Congresswoman Stefanik has sold us out to focus on her career and her future, and not ours,” he said in an interview Monday. “They’re looking for a moderate, someone that can bring us together and actually solve the problems facing our community.”
Mr. Castelli said that the economy is a major concern for voters across the region, something that Republicans like Rep. Stefanik also say. But he said they get the causes of inflation incorrect. The Republican platform for this election cycle focuses on blaming inflation on government spending, positing that the massive government spending packages passed for COVID-19 recovery and the infrastructure bill have increased costs in the private sector. Rep. Stefanik, as chair of the House Republican Conference, is one of the primary authors of this position, and Mr. Castelli said it’s a position driven purely by politics and not facts.
“Inflation is obviously a global phenomenon, tied to the pandemic and how supply and demand both cratered. But demand came back and supply didn’t in most goods and services,” he said. “That’s where the solutions lie.”
He suggested that congressional action be taken to address gas prices, targeting the companies that are taking in record high profits from current high prices. He also pointed out that Rep. Stefanik’s campaign takes in significant donations from the political action committees, or PACs tied to domestic oil and gas companies, with Exxon-Mobil providing over $33,000 to her campaigns since 2014.
Mr. Castelli also said that affordable child care, housing and prescription medications are other areas that Congress should focus on in relieving the average American’s budgetary stresses. He admitted that no fix will come easily, but said the right people can make it happen.
“It’s complex, and it requires people be seriously interested in coming together to solve it,” he said. “But you have a lot of folks who are only interested in their political fortunes, who are misdiagnosing the real problem and the root cause of it.”
On crime, Mr. Castelli said there should be more thought put into New York’s bail reforms, and said he has heard repeated concerns from local law enforcement officers about it. That’s not a typical Democratic position to take, as most of New York’s Democrats have supported bail reform and prison reform initiatives taken since 2019.
“I’ve heard concerns from our criminal justice system, not just cops but judges, about making sure that they have clarity and discretion to keep our community safe from violent criminals,” he said.
He also said he’s opposed to the “defund the police” movement, which sparked in 2020 amid nationwide anger over how many Black Americans are killed, injured or harassed by police officers.
“I want to make sure they have full funding,” he said.
Mr. Castelli also differentiates himself from most other Democratic candidates on gun control. He doesn’t support most strict gun control legislation, and openly talks about his own gun ownership. He has opposed an assault weapons ban, and has criticized the recently passed New York state Concealed Carry Improvement Act. He puts his support behind red-flag laws and programs that keep weapons out of the hands of those who might use them to hurt others.
Mr. Castelli criticized Rep. Stefanik for associating with men who have criminal convictions or indictments, like Steve Bannon, President Donald J. Trump’s former adviser who has been sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress, or Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, who has been charged with stealing campaign money.
“It’s very hard to take Congresswoman Stefanik seriously on crime, because she’s spent so much time with criminals from Steve Bannon to Steve McLaughlin,” he said.
Mr. Castelli said border protection is also important. With a background in national security as a member of the National Security Council, he believes that border security is a matter of serious national security.
“Both parties over the course of the last number of decades have failed to actually deliver a real result here, in large part because they use it for political purposes,” he said.
He proposed developing a group similar to the 9/11 Commission, former politicians partnered with expert bureaucrats, to investigate immigration laws and border policies. He said the border issue needs to be kept out of the direct control of politicians in Congress, so the issue can be solved in a space above partisan politics.
“The American people deserve to have faith and confidence that our borders are secure, and then we can create a humane, transparent, clearly defined process by which people can come to this country legally, transparently, securely and humanely,” he said. “I believe it needs to happen sequentially, and this is something I’m prioritizing.”
Mr. Castelli has a familiarity with a local issue involving U.S. Customs and Border Protection — the plan to build a Border Patrol station on Blind Bay in the Thousand Islands, against the wishes of local residents, officials, conservationists and business owners. Mr. Castelli said he supports the local opposition to the Blind Bay project.
“I would support the opposition that I have seen pretty unanimously across the local community, conservationists and other elected officials,” he said. “Border Patrol should take that input, and the federal government I don’t believe should look to this location. I think they should evaluate an alternative.”
Mr. Castelli criticized Rep. Stefanik’s recent statement that she won’t get directly involved in the dispute, but believes local concerns need to be heard. Referencing Rep. Stefanik’s push to hear complaints about school districts and her public criticism of some local districts, he said there are plenty of issues the congresswoman is willing to get involved in when it suits her politics.
“Congresswoman Stefanik has sought to create division between parents and teachers over culture-war issues, whether it’s the pandemic or curriculum, and there’s no place for her there,” he said.
This year, some national headlines have suggested that people are more concerned about voting for their party lines than for specific candidates in the midterm congressional elections. Mr. Castelli said that in his experience across the 21st Congressional District, there are actually more people overlooking their party history, looking for a moderate voice instead.
“There are a lot of Republicans that I hear from, they’re supporting our campaign, and we’ve used the term, they’re ‘quiet-quitting’ Stefanik,” he said. “We’ve seen some folks, certainly elected officials throughout the district who’ve refused to endorse her. There’s a shift happening there.”
This election season has been unusual for one major reason — there has been no debate in the 21st Congressional District, and with early voting already open and Election Day in a week, the possibility of a debate being organized is growing increasingly unlikely.
Five debates on television and radio stations across NY-21 were agreed to by the Castelli campaign, but the Stefanik campaign declined to accept any of those invitations. Since then, Rep. Stefanik and her campaign have insisted they continue to weigh options for debates, and accused Mr. Castelli’s campaign of trying to take control of the forums.
“I’ll make this very clear, Congresswoman Stefanik and her team are lying,” he said. “There are no other outlets that have approached our campaign to offer a debate, that has just not happened.”
He said his campaign never did more than agree to debate invitations generated by local stations. Rep. Stefanik’s campaign did not offer dates of their own when they rejected debate invitations, simply rejecting the invitations outright, according to the outlets.
Mr. Castelli said that’s another disappointment to local voters, by revoking the only chance voters will get to see her defend her positions against her opponent, and respond to Mr. Castelli’s criticisms directly.
He said that his moderate politics have encouraged some people to break with their voting histories to support him, and he expects to see a strong showing when votes are counted on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.