Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd at a Mass in Yankee Stadium in New York on April 20, 2008. (Laurence Kesterson/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

NEW YORK — Former Pope Benedict XVI was remembered around the world and across the city’s Catholic faithful Saturday as a low-key luminary, steadfast servant and beacon of interfaith dialogue following his death at age 95.

“He will be remembered as a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church, guided by his principles and faith,” said a statement from President Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic. “May his focus on the ministry of charity continue to be an inspiration to us all.”

