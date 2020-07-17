CDC bans cruises in U.S. waters until October citing ongoing outbreaks

MIAMI — Cruising is banned in U.S. waters until at least Oct. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.
The health agency extended its no-sail order for cruises, previously in place through July 24, for the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic amid continued disease outbreaks on cruise ships. The extension comes as the number of COVID-19 infections on land in the U.S. is surging.
The latest setback for the industry did not come as a surprise, as dozens of states are experiencing spikes in COVID-19 cases, including Florida, home of PortMiami — the world’s busiest cruise port — and headquarter offices for all of the major cruise companies. Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 13,965 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest single-day total recorded in the state since the pandemic began in March.
Companies that are members of the cruise industry lobbying group Cruise Lines International Association, including Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, MSC Cruises, Disney Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages, had already canceled cruises through at least Sept. 14. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line had canceled cruises through Aug. 28.
Since the industry shut down on March 13, cruise companies have faced an unprecedented plunge in revenue and reported record financial losses.
While the last cruise passengers were able to disembark in early June, thousands of crew members are still awaiting repatriation without pay, and some are still contracting COVID-19 on board.
Since March 1, cruise companies have reported 2,973 COVID-19 or COVID-like illnesses to the CDC on cruise ships in U.S. waters and 34 COVID-19 deaths, according to the agency. Around 1,000 of those confirmed and suspected cases and one of the deaths — a crew member on the Disney Wonder ship — have occurred since June 23, records obtained by the Miami Herald show.
According to U.S. Coast Guard data, as of July 10, 2020, there are 67 ships in and around U.S. waters with 14,702 crew onboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.