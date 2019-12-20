CDC warns vaping patients may be prone to relapse

Health officials are warning doctors to more closely monitor patients with severe lung damage caused by vaping, because some have relapsed or died shortly after being sent home from the hospital.
The recommendations are part of four new reports about the nationwide outbreak of severe illnesses from vaping, which has hospitalized 2,506 people and killed 54 as of Dec. 17. The reports were published Friday, two by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and two by the New England Journal of Medicine.
In the new reports, researchers pinpointed the beginning of the outbreak to early June, and said that evidence was mounting to connect the illness to vitamin E acetate — an additive to the illicit THC-based products that most patients have vaped.
The CDC is confident that vitamin E acetate is “strongly linked” to the outbreak, Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the agency, said Friday.
Separately, the Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that 44 websites had been seized by the agency and the Drug Enforcement Administration for marketing illicit vaping cartridges. But the FDA, which has been investigating the supply chain involved in the outbreak, said it did not have evidence directly connecting the lung illnesses to the sites.
In the outbreak of severe lung damage, cases peaked in September. But new ones are still being reported every week — nearly 100 occurred from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17 — and more deaths are being investigated.
One of the new articles reports that among 2,409 cases reported to the CDC by early December, 31 patients had to be rehospitalized and seven died after being sent home. Their median time to winding up back in the hospital was four days, and the median time to death after hospital discharge was three days.
The ones who were rehospitalized were more likely than others to have a history of chronic conditions like heart disease, respiratory problems and diabetes. Those who died after being sent home were more likely to be age 50 or older.
Because of the cases, the CDC is urging that patients who are sent home see a doctor within two days, which is sooner than previously recommended.
