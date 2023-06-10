hed

Jessica Sims, 28, appears in Onondaga County Court for sentencing with her attorneys Patrick Hennessy and Elise Voutsinas on Thursday. (Anne Haye/syracuse.com)

Syracuse — An Onondaga County daycare provider was sentenced to 20 years in state prison Thursday for killing a 23-month-old boy in 2019.

Jessica Sims, 28, of Mattydale, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and avoided a second-degree murder charge for her role in the death of Lennox Santiago.

