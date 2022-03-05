FORESTPORT — A 53-year-old Oneida County man spent hours in the cold Friday night after he crashed his snowmobile, deputies said.
At about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oneida County Emergency Services received a call about a man who was suffering from cold exposure after spending the night outside, according to a news release issued by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
The call came from a home on Hemlock Road South in the town of Forestport, deputies said.
Eric Christiansen, of Forestport, crashed the snowmobile at about 11 p.m. Friday on Corridor Trail 7, deputies said. The crash occurred less than a mile north of Bear Creek Road.
For several hours, Christiansen tried to get his snowmobile out of the snow, deputies said. He gave up and began walking along the train tracks that followed the trail for several more hours, they said.
Christiansen found a house with people inside who took him in and provided care until paramedics arrived, deputies said.
Christiansen could not remember the exact location of the crash, so deputies traveled the area on snowmobiles until they located the scene at about 11 a.m., according to the release.
Christiansen declined any further medical treatment from paramedics and was not taken to a hospital, deputies said.
An investigation determined that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, deputies said. The snowmobile also was not legally registered and Christiansen was operating on a closed trail, deputies said.
Christiansen was ticketed for not having the snowmobile registered and operating on private property without permission.
