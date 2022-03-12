CARTHAGE — Upon return from war, many Vietnam veterans were ill-treated, called names and spat on.
Although those wrongs cannot be undone, the Vietnam War Commemoration under the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act was established to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and facilitate commutative programs and activities from Memorial Day 2012 through Veterans Day 2025.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by 45th U.S. President Donald J. Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
In observance of the fifth anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Carthage American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 and the Lowville American Legion Post 162 have joined forces to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifices.
The event will be held March 30 in conjunction with the Carthage legion’s weekly health check brunch.
The Vietnam War Commemoration honors all veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location. Therefore the organizers of the local event make no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period.
“All were called to serve, and none could self-determine where they would serve,” Carthage Commander Janice M. Gravely said.
Recognizing the sacrifices made by Vietnam veterans and their families, there will be a recognition ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 327 West St.
The church was chosen as the venue due to its size and close proximity to the Carthage American Legion Post, 414 State St. The brunch at the legion is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is within walking distance to the church.
“The Carthage American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 became an official partner and we are working with some of our local Vietnam veterans to develop a program worthy of their sacrifice,” Commander Gravely said.
The Carthage Central High School JROTC will conduct a formal POW-MIA ceremony at the church, and designated soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division will be presenting pins and certificates to the veterans.
The Carthage commander said the Vietnam veterans have not received the recognition nor respect they deserve for the sacrifices they made.
“Regardless of personal thoughts, they served based on what our leadership felt they should,” she said. “They made sacrifices and many still endure medical and mental effects today. We cannot correct what was done upon their return, but it is a privilege to have the opportunity to thank them now.”
Lowville Commander C. Lee Hinkleman added, “The Vietnam veterans in our community have earned this much-needed recognition. It is an honor for the Lowville American Legion to be a part of this event.”
Veterans are asked to sign up at either legion post or email their information to post789@carthageamericanlegion.org or post162@lowvilleamericanlegion.org. Additional questions can be left at 239-628-3575 and a response will be made within 48 hours.
