TURIN — With leaves at their peak and temperatures cooling down, Snow Ridge’s annual fall celebration on Saturday, Ridge Fest, is right on time.
The resort’s co-owner Nick Mir said the event from noon to 4 p.m. will have some new features to please the crowd, including horse drawn carriage rides and the Fall Flavors Bake Sale as well as a hot cocoa and cider bar.
The chair lift rides will provide far-reaching views of the valley below from the top of the hill, however, Mr. Mir said it’s a one-way trip: those that go up must come down by foot.
For adults, the bar will be open and a seasonal craft beer tasting will be held.
More vendors are scheduled to be at the craft fair this year, Mr. Mir said, and for children, there will be games and crafts, like pumpkin painting.
“It’s a fun festival,” Mr. Mir said, “It’s so beautiful here and we want everyone to get out and come to see it for themselves and celebrate Fall.”
The Used Ski Sale and Swap held throughout the festival will feature “plenty of kids’ ski gear,” according to the event’s Facebook page, and anyone can bring their own ski gear to swap or trade.
“If you’re looking to upgrade your gear this season, or have some extra stuff laying around that you’d like to sell, enter it into the swap!” the page says, “Price the gear however you’d like, and we’ll do our best to get rid of it for you and put some cash in your pocket.
Season ski passes will be available for a special price and there will be a number of raffles and giveaways throughout the day.
Mr. Mir said that many visitors may notice the new color scheme and some of the work that has been done on the facility over the summer.
This is the first of a number of events at the resort, including the Haunted History Paired Meal on Oct. 19 and the premier of this year’s Warren Miller ski movie on Nov. 2.
Admission to Ridge Fest is free. Carriage and chair lift rides are $5 each.
For more information or to enter your gear in the swap meet, send an email to nick@snowridge.com, or
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.