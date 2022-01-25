CHAUMONT — Glenn N. Dodge, a community legend, a “railsplitting” WW II veteran, public school teacher, artist, volunteer firefighter, friend to all and a man who greeted each day with addictive enthusiasm, died Monday morning, three months after he turned 104.
“He was our very own local legend and he’ll be sorely missed, that’s for sure,” Chaumont Mayor Valerie M. Rust said. “When you think of Chaumont, you think of Glenn Dodge. He’s had so many awards in our little village.”
For his birthday on Oct. 13, the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, of which Mr. Dodge was a member for 82 years, hosted a parade for him. In 2005, the fire department created the Glenn Dodge Community Service Award to honor others who have followed his lead in serving the community. The first one was given to him.
Other organizations he has volunteered at include the Lyme Free Library and All Saints Catholic Church. In 2019, the state of New York inducted him into the State Senate’s Veterans Hall of Fame.
The test of time for Mr. Dodge was enhanced by his positive attitude. In November, when a Times reporter and photographer visited him at his Route 12E home in the village, he said his was an attitude anyone could replicate.
“Wake up in the morning, and have a goal for the day,” he said. “I don’t care what it is, if it’s no more than to hoe the garden. Have a goal for the day! That’s a big deal.”
Now, it will be unusual not to see him around town, Mayor Rust said.
“You would see him at the Post Office, or at the store at the events for the firemen — he would just be there and would always have that smile on his face, and always available for anyone to talk to him,” she said.
Mr. Dodge was born in Ogdensburg on Oct. 13, 1917, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ward E. Dodge. His father was a chauffeur for a doctor, but his dad always wanted to be a farmer, so a farm was purchased near Madrid.
Mr. Dodge graduated from Madrid High School and went to Potsdam Normal School, now SUNY Potsdam, because he said he couldn’t find a job. After graduating from Potsdam Normal School in 1937, he became a teacher at a one-room schoolhouse, District 15, one of two schools on Grindstone Island. His students were in first to eighth grades. Mr. Dodge rented a home on Grindstone.
Mr. Dodge was drafted in October 1940. But because he was a teacher, he was deferred until the middle of January 1941. He was sworn in that year in Albany, then shipped to Camp Upton on Long Island, which was used to mobilize U.S. troops for World War II. He served with C Company, 333rd Regiment, 84th Infantry Division — “The Railsplitters.” He specialized in reconnaissance.
He was deployed to the European theater and the first action he saw was with British troops on the northern part of the Siegfried Line — fortifications erected before World War II along Germany’s western frontier.
Mr. Dodge’s Company C was later pulled back into Holland in December of 1944. Later, Mr. Dodge saw action in the Battle of the Bulge, a German counteroffensive in the Ardennes region of Belgium, that began in mid-December 1944 and lasted until late January 1945. He was wounded on the last day of the offensive.
Back home, Mr. Dodge joined the Army Reserve, in which he served until 1967, and continued his teaching career after earning a bachelor’s degree. In Theresa and Lyme schools, he taught biology, chemistry and physics. At Watertown, he taught history, retiring from the district in 1973.
“I enjoyed school,’ Mr. Dodge said in November. “I’m pretty much into anything. I don’t care what it is. I was, shall I say, a nerd in that respect. But I enjoy what I’m doing. I don’t give a rip if I’m cleaning a cow’s stable. I enjoy what I do. I get satisfaction of doing a job.”
One of those activities was painting landscapes. He gave many of his creations away, and his home was dotted with his oil and acrylic paintings. But those walls also contained art pieces created for Mr. Dodge. He said his favorite piece was a 10-foot-long mural on a wall off the foot of his bed created by Robert E. Montford, a retired art teacher who taught art at all levels, retiring from Sackets Harbor Central.
The mural was created for Mr. Dodge’s 100th birthday and features a short timeline of his life: an Army scene with a soldier’s feet sticking out of a pup tent, Mr. Dodge as a teacher, reading, and doing the other things he loves, such as celebrating the arrival of a new car and gambling at a casino.
Mr. Dodge delighted in seeing the mural the first thing each morning.
“I can’t tell you how far back we go,” Mr. Montford said. “It was long before he was 100.”
Mr. Montford was impressed by his friend’s artistic skills.
“He was very good, and he was unschooled, which makes it even more amazing,” Mr. Montford said. “He had perspective, he had color, composition, balance and contrast — all of the things necessary for a good painting.”
Mr. Montford said he created the mural to honor a man he greatly admired.
“I thought the world of this man” he said. “He had so many friends at many different levels. Anyone who ever met him fell in love with the man. I admired him so because of the history he had, like in World War II and the Battle of the Bulge. That, in itself, was enough.”
Mr. Montford recalled one time asking Mr. Dodge a “very foolish question.”
“I said, ‘If a German soldier was up there and you see him, were you going to shoot him?’ And he said, ‘Well, hell yes!’”
“It was a really stupid question,” Mr. Montford said. “But I said, ‘I just wondered,’ because he was such a live person and thought a whole lot about people and children.”
On Tuesday morning, Mr. Montford was emailed a photograph of a smiling Mr. Dodge. He may use it as the basis for a painted portrait.
“Everybody that I knew that knew him were inspired by and idolized the man,” Mr. Montford said. “You couldn’t help but do that. He always woke up and was so happy about the day and everything else. He was just a great guy with a great disposition, outlook and everyone he met or who had anything to do with him were just amazed at what a wonderful, well-thought-of gentleman he was.”
In November, Mr. Dodge told a Times reporter that he was empowered by a certain quality in people.
“I like people with the attitude, ‘This is a good day. I’ve got this done,’” he said.
Mayor Rust believes he gave so much and got so much done, but equally important is what he left behind.
“He was our legend, and he left a legacy,” Mayor Rust said. “His daughter, Karen (Fitzgerald) is exactly like him. She is totally him, community-oriented and into everything. When anybody wants anything, she’s the one everyone goes to. We’ll miss Glenn, but at least we have his daughter.”
