WATERTOWN — A Chaumont man faces charges after allegedly robbing another man of his cigarettes and money at gunpoint in his Factory Street home Tuesday.
Brandon T. Thompson, 31, of 11386 Circle Drive, was arrested and charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony second-degree robbery and felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said he was found in a California Avenue residence.
Mr. Thompson, who has at least two prior felony convictions, was arraigned Friday morning in City Court and held at the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building without bail.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact city police at 315-782-2233.
