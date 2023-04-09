Chicago postal carriers continue to be robbed at gunpoint

A postal worker delivers mail near the 2000 block of North Leavitt Street in Chicago on Jan. 9. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Postal carriers citywide continue to be robbed at gunpoint and police say at least 12 have occurred in the last month, most recently on Wednesday in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

In each instance, one to three armed robbers approached mail carriers on the public way during the afternoon and demanded their postal keys by threatening force before fleeing the scene in a waiting vehicle, according to a Chicago Police community alert.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.