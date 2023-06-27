Chicago’s air quality is worst in world thanks to Canadian wildfire smoke

CHICAGO — Thick smoke from Canadian wildfires coated Chicago and the surrounding areas with haze as weather officials issued an air quality alert for parts of the Great Lakes, Lower Mississippi and Ohio valleys Tuesday morning.
According to the monitoring site IQAir, Chicago had the worst air quality out of 95 cities worldwide Tuesday.
As of 11 a.m., the air quality index had risen to a level considered “very unhealthy,” according to AirNow, a website that combines data from county, state and federal air quality agencies nationwide. This means everyone is at risk of experiencing health effects.
Smelling smoke is an immediate sign to stay indoors, said Zac Adelman, executive director of the Lake Michigan Air Directors Consortium.
“It’s very common to see smoke in the atmosphere above us,” Adelman said. “It’s not common to have high concentrations of smoke coming down to the surface like we’re experiencing it now.”
Chicago Public Schools issued a statement saying it would use inclement weather plans for its summer programs and hold activities indoors Tuesday to reduce the risk to students and staff.
While other regions are dealing with excessive heat, Chicago temperatures are expected to hit the low 70s. While the current air conditions are unhealthy for everyone, the risks are increased for children and adults with respiratory and pulmonary conditions, officials said.
The Chicago Cubs have a scheduled home game at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Only the commissioners office and players union can decide to postpone a game because of air quality issues, as they did last month in New Yorkand Philadelphia.
Severe thunderstorms and excessive rainfall are possible through Saturday, weather officials said.
Meanwhile, a beach hazard remains in effect for northern and central Cook County from 10 a.m. Tuesday into the evening hours as waves from 3 to 5 feet are expected. Conditions will be life-threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
There are high swim risks at the Lake Michigan shore as choppy waves on the southern beaches and Indiana beaches are expected, officials said. These conditions are expected to continue through Monday.
