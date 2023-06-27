Chicago’s air quality is worst in world thanks to Canadian wildfire smoke

The Chicago skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires seen on Tuesday as weather officials issued an air quality alert. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Thick smoke from Canadian wildfires coated Chicago and the surrounding areas with haze as weather officials issued an air quality alert for parts of the Great Lakes, Lower Mississippi and Ohio valleys Tuesday morning.

According to the monitoring site IQAir, Chicago had the worst air quality out of 95 cities worldwide Tuesday.

Tribune Wire

