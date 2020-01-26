THERESA — A married couple appears to be OK after the vehicle they were traveling in rolled over on Interstate 81 Saturday afternoon.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the LaFargeville Fire Department and Theresa Fire Department were dispatched to the northbound lane of 81, around three miles north of Exit 49. A vehicle came to rest on its side in the ditch.
Fire Chief Wade Ingalls said the man and woman inside the truck couldn’t climb out of the vehicle, so firefighters helped them out. They were taken to River Hospital for evaluation, though Mr. Ingalls said they appeared to be OK.
He didn’t know the cause of the crash, though at the time snowfall was picking up and road conditions were worsening. He cautioned drivers to slow down and use caution.
“Especially if they come up on emergency vehicles, slow down,” Mr. Ingalls said, “because we had people who thought they would still do cruising speed when they were going by us.”
The departments cleared the scene in under two hours.
“About the time we cleared it was almost a whiteout,” Mr. Ingalls said. “The snowflakes were almost the size of silver dollars.”
