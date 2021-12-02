WATERTOWN — Santa Claus came to Watertown on Thursday night at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade, and many north country residents were excited to be back at the parade.
“It’s great to be back,” City of Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said on the stage in Public Square, and he wasn’t the only one that had that sentiment.
Andy Iannetta, a north country resident, said he tries every year to make it down for the event, and that it is always something he looks forward to.
Last year’s Christmas Tree Lighting was done without a crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the parade was a drive-thru event. However, downtown Watertown was once again filled with north country residents looking to get into the holiday spirit.
One couple said that they don’t usually attend the tree lighting but brought their baby down to see the event, even if the baby wouldn’t remember it.
Another attendee, Corey Grant, said it was nice to be back on the square for the parade and lighting.
Humans weren’t the only ones looking to get into the holiday spirit, as two Santa-dressed American Bulldogs, Victoria and Franco, also decided it was time to get into the holiday spirit.
Excitement grew as the parade went on, all looking and waiting for the main event: Santa Claus.
Santa rode through the parade in a fire truck being operated by the City of Watertown Fire Department.
The Christmas tree in downtown Watertown will be lit with music playing and the lights flickering to the sound of holiday music throughout the rest of the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.