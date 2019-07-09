The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team won its fourth World Cup Sunday, taking home back-to-back trophies, bringing an outpouring of support.
The team captain and tournament star Megan Rapinoe, who has been outspoken in her political views, said that if the team won, “I’m not going to the (expletive) White House,” causing a twitter spat with President Donald J. Trump. But while the future of an executive branch visit not be in the offing, a legislative visit may be after Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-NY, extended an invitation on Monday.
“The team’s sustained level of excellence is something for us all to just exalt in, to be so proud of, as are the heart, the skill, and the sheer joy the US women bring to the pitch,” Sen. Schumer said on the Senate floor. “As they make their way home, I send them my congratulations, my thanks, and a formal invitation for the team to come to the upper chamber for a celebration of their victory as they visit our nation’s capital. It would be my honor to host America’s winning team.”
Sen. Schumer went on to specifically name two New York residents on the team, Allie Long and Crystal Dunn, before touching on the issue of equal pay. The gap between compensation for the U.S. Men’s team playing and the U.S. Women’s team in FIFA games has drawn widespread criticism.
“It is an unfortunate reality that women in the workforce see their male colleagues paid significantly more for the same work,” Sen. Schumer said. “Now, we have come a long way in terms of the prominence of, and support for, women’s sports over the past decade. But we have not come nearly far enough.”
Sen. Schumer tied this to a request of Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring an Equal Pay Amendment already passed by the House.
“Why don’t we put it on the floor of the Senate in honor of the women who won the World Cup?” Sen. Schumer said. “I’m sure there’ll be lots of incoming from the other side about these women. How about let’s act so we can help all women achieve equality? Equal work, equal pay.”
(1) comment
The Foul language and disrespect shown to America and its Flag by members of this team has forever tainted this victory and has caused many Americans to refuse to support this team. Schumer and these America haters deserve eachother.
