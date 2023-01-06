Citizen Advocates employees accused of using drugs in front of clients

MALONE — Four individuals were charged with endangering the welfare of a mentally incompetent or physically disabled person over the past two days, after an incident was reported in October, according to state police.
In October 2022, state troopers were informed employees at Citizen Advocates, in the town of Malone, introduced crack cocaine into a household, and some employees were found to be using drugs within the residence in front of clients, according to a prepared statement from the state police.
On Wednesday, state police initiated three arrests as a result of their investigation, with Alec N. Hammond, 29, of Constable, Melissa A. Martin, 26, of Moira, and Jessica R. Sternisha, 29, of Constable, all charged with endangering the welfare of a mentally incompetent or physically disabled person, according to police.
Hammond, Martin and Sternisha were released and scheduled to appear in Town Court at a later date, police said.
State police made a subsequent arrest on Thursday, charging Donna L. Jarvis, 49, of Brushton, with endangering the welfare of a mentally incompetent or physically disabled person, according to police.
Jarvis was also released and scheduled to appear in Malone Town Court at a later date.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.