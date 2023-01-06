Citizen Advocates employees accused of using drugs in front of clients

Watertown Daily Times

MALONE — Four individuals were charged with endangering the welfare of a mentally incompetent or physically disabled person over the past two days, after an incident was reported in October, according to state police.

In October 2022, state troopers were informed employees at Citizen Advocates, in the town of Malone, introduced crack cocaine into a household, and some employees were found to be using drugs within the residence in front of clients, according to a prepared statement from the state police.

