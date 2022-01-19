WATERTOWN — Despite some previous controversy, the City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to choose a downtown public art project that was designed by Watertown native David O. Grieco.
Mr. Grieco, who flew in from his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, said he was happy to be working on a sculpture that will be prominently displayed in the median on Public Square.
“It’s really exciting to be back and working in my hometown,” he said after the meeting. “I love Watertown.”
His piece was selected from a group of five finalists with other design concepts submitted to the city. A four-member committee selected his piece.
Council members had the final say on moving the art project forward. The city set aside $155,000 for the project from the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding awarded in 2017.
Before the vote, Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said the piece has “a wow factor” that Watertown should be proud of.
The main component of the piece is a stainless steel sculpture in the shape of an open book that sits atop a limestone base.
The book’s pages represent the city’s history, nature, snow, the Black River, fish and Watertown’s city limits.
Mr. Grieco is an accomplished sculptor who’s worked on a sculpture of President George H.W. Bush in Houston, a piece for the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. and numerous other works over the last few decades.
He’s also the brother of actor Richard J. Grieco. The two brothers grew up in the north country. He’s a graduate of General Brown High School, where he was a star running back in the 1980s.
“I’m very happy to be back and celebrate the stories my great-grandfather, grandfather and father talked about their life in Watertown,” the sculptor said.
On his website, Mr. Grieco wrote that his passion for nature and form has been part of his work since 1991.
This year, he will exhibit a new collection, titled “Bread Ties.”
In his memo to the city, the artist mentioned that his grandfather Louis owned the Lincoln Building, and his grandmother owned the Barbara Hat Shop near the American Corner, the conjunction of Arsenal and Court streets and Public Square.
He came back for a visit recently with his wife and their children when his father, Richard J. Grieco Sr., passed away.
“I’m so honored to have this opportunity to put all of my memories and love for hometown,” he said.
Before his design was unveiled, some members of the community expressed their concerns with the five final projects saying that they did not fit into the character of downtown.
But that was before they saw what the sculptor was proposing, city officials said.
“I’m very excited about working with him,” said Jennifer Voss, the city’s senior planner who is overseeing the public art project.
At the request of Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, Mr. Grieco agreed to talk to city officials to make “some tweaks” to the piece.
Fifteen artists from across the country submitted their ideas for the project.
The artist will soon sign a contract with the city and begin working on the final design. Plans call for the piece to be completed by the end of the summer.
