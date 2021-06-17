WATERTOWN - The city fire department quickly knocked down flames at a burning home at 307 South Rutland Street Thursday evening.
Smoke was billowing over the neighborhood just before 6 p.m.
It appeared that flames were coming from the roof, and the fire department sprayed down flames. Smoke continued to puff from the eaves and windows at 6:10 p.m., but it appeared the majority of the fire had been extinguished.
South Rutland Street is closed to traffic, and a fire truck from Fort Drum was called in.
There are about 20 firefighters at the house, and firefighters are continuing to look for flames near what appears to be an upstairs porch. At 6:20 p.m. there were two firefighters standing on a porch roof with a ladder, breaking out windows to gain access to the attic.
City property records show the 1,985-square-foot house was built in 1910. It is owned by Robert A. Davis.
Check back for updates.
