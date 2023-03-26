Syracuse — The city of Syracuse is trying rein in a strip club, claiming it is a hotspot for crime that disrupts a largely residential neighborhood.
In a petition filed Wednesday in county court, city lawyers said the Lookers club at 1400 N. Salina St. has routinely been open past what its business permit allows.
The city in 1992 gave the club special permission to operate as a club from noon to 2 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
But in more than a dozen police reports the city filed in court, the club was shown to operate seven days a week and sometimes stay open until 4 a.m.
“With constant outdoor parties precipitating from its business, open drug use, shootings, and general disorderly conduct pouring from its open operations all after legal operating hours, the Respondents’ willful and reckless operation of Lookers Showclub has created, and continues to create every weekend, a significant strain on the City’s precious law enforcement resources,” lawyers said in the court papers.
The city wants the court to order the club to close at 2 a.m.
Lookers owner Kevin Quinn said the legal action from the city came as no surprise.
“This has been a constant battle with the city since 1992,” he said Wednesday.
Quinn said he has stayed firm on his club’s operating hours since he got involved with the business in 2016. The club closes at 3 a.m. most nights and at 4 a.m. on Saturdays and Fridays. Its social media posts promote the club as being open late and open until 4 a.m.
“My hours of operation are painted on the building,” he said. “That’s how long and how old the club has been open this late. So why now?”
Quinn thinks his club is being targeted and that recent gun violence in the city has led officials to crack down on his business and patrons.
“There’s [violence] happening all across Syracuse.” Quinn said. “This isn’t a Lookers Showclub problem. This is a city of Syracuse problem.”
As for neighbor complaints, “they knew what they were moving into,” Quinn said. “If you don’t want to live next to a strip club, you don’t need to.”
City officials disagree with Quinn. They called the club a “nexus” for after-hours noise, traffic congestion and escalation in crime.
In a police report from August 2021, police officers said they were responding to a shots fired complaint at Lookers around 3:46 a.m. when they saw a large crowd around the club that forced them to stage at a different location.
When officers got to the club, they said multiple shots rang out just yards away from them. But because of the crowd, they couldn’t tell right away who had fired the shots.
In September 2022, two masked men with handguns robbed Lookers employees of $10,000 in cash.
City lawyers said officers responding to Lookers for 911 calls have been met with indifference from staff and patrons. When they’ve asked employees about why the club is open past 2 a.m., security guards have told them “it is what it is,” or by saying the club actually is closed, it’s just that the dancers sometimes stay late to practice.
For about two years city officials through police and the code enforcement department have tried to get Lookers to follow the special permit’s operating hours. They said seeking a judge to force compliance is their “last-ditch resort.”
Quinn said that city had actually approved an amendment to his business’ permit to extend its hours but that the city has lost the paperwork.
City officials said in court documents they couldn’t find any documents that showed the change in hours.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.