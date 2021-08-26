OGDENSBURG — A federal lawsuit against Ogdensburg’s mayor by a group of his constituents for alleged violations of their constitutional rights is just a tactic to impede the progress of the city and disrupt city government, according to a news release from City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.
On Friday, a federal lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court, Plattsburgh, by the law firm of Gleason, Dunn, Walsh & O’Shea of Albany on behalf of their clients Cynthia Layng, Douglas Loffler, Brian Mitchell and Angela McRoberts who, according to court documents, state they “have been denied a voice on a social media platform maintained by the defendant, Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly.”
Mr. Skelly uses his Facebook profile to announce his mayoral agenda and update his constituents on projects and initiatives that he has advanced as mayor and that he has engaged in a pattern of conduct where he “blocks” people who express viewpoints that are at odds with his or are critical of his administration which violates the constituents’ first and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution, it is claimed in court documents.
Calls to Mr. Skelly for comment went unanswered. Mr. Jellie, in the press release, stated that the city will address the lawsuit once official notification is received by the U.S. District Court.
“It is unfortunate that a very small group of individuals continues to attempt the disruption of city government and to overthrow an election they didn’t like the results of. Their action in the name of protecting the community and seeking transparency is a veiled attempt to hide the real agenda of drawing attention to fictional tales of corruption, wrongdoing and mismanagement,” wrote Mr. Jellie.
The group, Citizens Watch, held a news conference on the steps of City Hall Monday to announce the lawsuit.
Mr. Jellie stated that those involved in the lawsuit exhibit behavior in public, on social media and at city council meetings that is “unprofessional, rude, foul-mouthed, intoxicated, invasive, threatening and intend only to create controversy so important business cannot be accomplished.”
“These are not the acts of citizens,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
The release went on to say that the mayor’s administration has worked “tirelessly to ensure the survival of the city since defeating a fully dysfunctional administration that led the city to the brink of bankruptcy.
“The rhetoric filled actions of this group so-called “Citizen’s Watch” is shameless and none of it will be forgotten by the city electorate when it really matters. Mayor Skelly and the City Team remain focused on fully improving public safety, reducing taxes, advancing the local economy and providing world-class recreational facilities for the youth. The revival of the city started some time ago and the city calls on this small group to cease the self-serving, mob-like behavior that only serves to stall progress and join the progressive efforts needed to improve the community for future generations,” concluded Mr. Jellie.
The court documents state that the plaintiffs demand a jury trial.
The plaintiffs are seeking “injunctive relief” prohibiting Mr. Skelly from blocking them from his Facebook profile, compensatory and punitive damages as well as for Mr. Skelly to pay for legal fees associated with the lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.