WATERTOWN — City police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducted an alcohol sale compliance check across the city Saturday to ensure area businesses verified the ages of all their customers when selling alcohol.
Four stores were found to have violated the laws requiring stores selling alcohol to properly age-verify their customers to ensure they’re at least 21 years old. State Street Market at 1313 State St., State Street Wine and Liquor at 804 State St., The General Store at 816 Bradley St. and Franklin Street Market at 263 Franklin St. were all cited for failing to properly age-verify their customers.
On Arsenal Street, city police and the sheriff’s office checked the Mobil, Sunoco and Valero convenience stores, as well as Arsenal Street Wine and Liquor, Bottlecaps, Gold Star Liquor, Gold Star Deli, Walgreens, Kinney Drugs and Price Chopper.
They also checked Quicklees, Byrne Dairy and Kinney Drugs on Coffeen Street, Stewart’s on North Massey Street, Sunoco, Tops, Gateway Liquor and Stewart’s on Washington Street, as well as Sunoco, Fastrac and Kinney Drugs on State Street, Stewart’s on Mill Street and 7-11 on Factory Street.
No other stores were found to be in violation of alcohol sale identification laws.
