POTSDAM — Two Downtown Revitalization Initiative awardees have turned down more than $700,000 in grants. The money could be allocated to other projects that didn’t make the cut in 2019.
The Clarkson Inn sometime last week turned down $600,000, and Scoops Ice Cream turned down $118,000 about a month ago. Both had planned on using the cash to expand their respective Main Street locations.
The state Department of State oversees the DRI program. Its spokesperson, Erin McCarthy, said state officials are looking into whether the $718,000 could go toward other proposed projects that didn’t make the cut in 2019.
“In the event of unspent funds within a community, the Department of State will review the community’s Strategic Investment Plan and look at reallocating the funding to the next project considered both viable based on the funding amount and ready to proceed in a timely fashion. The Department of State is currently reviewing Potsdam’s plan and determining next steps,” Ms. McCarthy said in an email.
Projects that were proposed but turned down include Market Square Mall alterations, exterior upgrades at the Roxy Theater, Damon Hall renovations and construction of a Fall Island skate park. Go to http://wdt.me/yRTnnd to read the entire document.
The Clarkson Inn, 1 Main St., is owned by JR Weston and is under lease to Visions Hotels, according to the inn’s general manager, Annemarie Larue.
In a one-word emailed response to why it declined its DRI grant, Visions Hotels Chief Financial Officer Minesh Patel said it’s due to “timing.” He did not respond to emails seeking clarification.
Ms. McCarthy said “the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses and industries across the state to re-evaluate pre-pandemic plans.”
Scoops co-owner Duane M. Pelkey said the business declined its $118,000 because the pandemic caused the project at his 22 Market St. ice cream stand to go over its initial estimate from 2019. He calls the scrapped project “a casualty of the pandemic.”
“It was shovel-ready at the time. I was all set to go. I was ready to rock and roll, and the pandemic interrupted everything,” said Mr. Pelkey, who co-owns the business with his wife, Laurian B. Pelkey. “I would have had to come up with a lot more money. It’s a matching grant.”
He said that about a month ago, he informed the village and state that they were turning down their grant.
“It was a very, very tough decision,” he said. “I’m very sorry I couldn’t go through with the large project. The original ice cream shop has been there for 50 or 60 years. That’s not going anywhere.”
He said they are looking at doing some improvements on a smaller scale.
The DRI program awards $10 million annually to one community in each of the state’s Regional Economic Development Council regions for projects “that have the potential to transform the downtown, as well as leveraging further private and public investments,” according to the Department of State. Potsdam was the north country’s recipient in 2019.
Critics of the DRI program have dubbed it “The Hunger Games,” as it pits regional municipalities against each other for economic development money, ending with clear winners and losers.
