CLAYTON — A Clayton man who suffered serious head injuries in an accident that shut down part of state Route 12E Monday night remains in a Syracuse hospital.
Christopher Larkins, 30, was driving west in the town of Clayton at about 7:30 p.m. when his vehicle when off the road and hit two utility poles, according to state police.
He was trapped inside the vehicle and rescuers used the jaws of life to get him out, troopers said.
He was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment.
The road was closed for about 90 minutes.
