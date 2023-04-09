DEC: Clean, drain, dry boats to protect waterways

A volunteer kayaker paddles on Mirror Lake from the municipal beach prior to the 2022 Ironman Lake Placid triathlon. Andy Flynn/ Adirondack Daily Enterprise

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute are urging people to be vigilant about cleaning, draining and drying their boats before launching them. The goal is to protect waterways from aquatic invasive species.

Remember, New York state law requires that every boat — including motorboats, kayaks/canoes, and associated equipment — operated anywhere in the state must be cleaned, drained, dried or treated before launching into a public waterbody.

