The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute are urging people to be vigilant about cleaning, draining and drying their boats before launching them. The goal is to protect waterways from aquatic invasive species.
Remember, New York state law requires that every boat — including motorboats, kayaks/canoes, and associated equipment — operated anywhere in the state must be cleaned, drained, dried or treated before launching into a public waterbody.
Clean: Be sure to clean your boat and equipment by removing any visible plants, animals, mud or debris.
Also, discard items far away from water and on dry land, in trash cans or in one of the invasive species disposal stations that have been installed at many boat launch sites.
Drain: Drain all water-holding compartments, including live wells, bait wells, ballast tanks and bilge areas.
Also, don’t forget to check fishing gear, floats and the outboard motor for any residual water prior to leaving the launch.
Dry: Dry boats, trailers and all equipment before use in another water body.
1. What is the purpose of Cleaning, Draining and Drying?
We know that all watercraft can transport aquatic invasive species like Eurasian watermilfoil, hydrilla, and zebra mussels. Cleaning, draining and drying protects New York’s waters by reducing the possibility of aquatic invasive species being introduced into new waterbodies.
2. Is cleaning, draining, and drying my boat mandatory?
YES. New York state law requires that every boat (including motorboats, kayaks/canoes, and associated equipment) operated anywhere in the state is to be cleaned, drained, dried or treated before launching into a public waterbody. This requirement can be met by the boat operator OR by visiting a watercraft inspection station. At select locations watercraft inspection stewards can assist with watercraft and gear inspections and direct boaters to a decontamination station if AIS are found or suspected.
3. What is involved in cleaning, draining, and drying?
Follow these steps to make sure your equipment is not harboring any invasive species:
a. Clean any mud, plants, fish, or animals from your boating and fishing equipment (trailer bunks, axles, rollers, lights, transducers, license plates, motor props, tackle, waders, etc.) and discard the material in trash cans, at a disposal station, or well away from the waterbody, so it won’t get washed in during a storm.
b. Drain all water holding compartments, including ballast tanks, live wells and bilge areas, before you leave an access site.
c. Dry everything thoroughly before using your boat or equipment in another waterbody. (Drying times can vary but a minimum of 5-7 days in dry, warm conditions is recommended.)
d. Disinfect boats, trailers and equipment when possible. Use high pressure, hot water that is at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit or visit a boat steward/decontamination site to perform this step. Water holding compartments including bilges and live wells should be disinfected also.
