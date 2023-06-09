Clean Slate Act passage expected

The New York State Capitol in Albany. Dreamstime/TNS

STATEN ISLAND — New York legislation that would automatically seal criminal records after a passage of time is expected to pass the Democrat-controlled legislature, but Republicans made clear that they are not on board.

A group of GOP members of the state Assembly, including Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, R-East Shore/Brooklyn, joined law enforcement officials to speak out against the Clean Slate Act.

