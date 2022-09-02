After confusion caused by legislation that apparently banned minors from buying whipped cream, state Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., D-Queens, is trying to clarify what the law means, who it will affect and what products come under its authority.
Despite recent news reports to the contrary, any person can purchase canisters of whipped cream, even if they are younger 21, according to a statement from the state attorney general’s office.
It is the nitrous oxide chargers, or small cartridges sold separately, used more with industrial whipped cream dispensers such as those at ice cream parlors that are prohibited from being sold to minors, according to the attorney general’s interpretation of the law.
“The senator was in touch with the attorney general’s office, who confirmed that the language of the bill indicates that it is the nitrous oxide chargers that are subject to proof of ID,” Anthony Giudice, Addabbo’s press secretary, said Wednesday. “Residents under the age of 21 will still be able to purchase cans of whipped cream at local stores and business owners will not be subject to any fines for selling whipped cream.”
Addabbo spoke with the New York State Association of Convenience Stores to explain details of the law. “The message to the stores is ‘Don’t card people buying Reddi-Wip,” Giudice said. “The law is not about them.”
It was Addabbo’s opinion that individuals and store owners being unaware that the nitrous oxide cartridges could be bought separately at some local convenience stores by minors to be used improperly is what led to the confusion and misinterpretation of the law, Giudice said.
“The target of the law was never intended to be whipped cream you can purchase at your local market,” Giudice said. “The language of the bill specifically mentions the sale of the chargers or cartridges that contain the nitrous oxide which are solely affected by this law.”
The 2-inch steel chargers, sometimes marketed to teenagers in neon green or pink cartridges, are often called “whippits” and when the nitrous oxide inside is inhaled it can cause a feeling of euphoria. Nitrous oxide is commonly referred to as “laughing gas.” Dentists use the chemical during oral procedures to relieve pain, but it is also highly addictive.
Inhaling whippits can lead to seizures, coma, severe frostbite and sudden sniffing death syndrome, according to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation. Nitrous oxide abuse is also associated with brain damage, nervous system disorders and damage to the lungs, heart, kidney and liver.
The 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that an estimated 9.1% of Americans have tried inhalants, and that about 11.8 million of the survey respondents reported past misuse of whippits, according to the foundation.
“While the confusion surrounding this bill has led to many residents falsely believing that whipped cream is now banned for anyone under 21, it has again brought to light the serious issue of kids using whippits to get high, as well as getting rid of the hundreds of discarded whippits cartridges littering our local streets,” Addabbo said in a statement Wednesday.
A National Institute on Drug Abuse’s Monitoring the Future survey shows 13.1% of eighth graders have used inhalants, according to Addabbo’s office.
“Since this law went into effect there have been less sightings of the discarded whippit chargers in the streets in my district,” Addabbo said. “It is our hope that this law will prevent whippits from getting into the hands of young residents to protect them from the dangerous effects when abusing this substance.”
From the time Addabbo’s bill became law last year, his office has received no calls or emails from constituents about empty nitrous oxide cartridges in the street as in the past, Giudice said.
