New law whips up confusion in N.Y.

Despite recent news reports to the contrary, any person can purchase canisters of whipped cream, even if they are younger than 21, according to a statement from the New York attorney general’s office. Chicago Tribune/TNS

After confusion caused by legislation that apparently banned minors from buying whipped cream, state Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., D-Queens, is trying to clarify what the law means, who it will affect and what products come under its authority.

