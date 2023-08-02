Climate change-attributed heat touched 81% of the world’s population in July

A sign reading “Today’s High: 115” is posted in South Mountain Park amid the city’s worst heat wave on record on July 25 in Phoenix, Ariz. Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS

 Mario Tama

LOS ANGELES — Four out of every five humans alive experienced at least one day of abnormally hot temperatures in July — a global onslaught of extreme heat that would not have been possible without climate change, according to new research.

The sweltering month appears to have been the hottest month ever recorded on the planet, although official verification from federal meteorological agencies is still pending.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.