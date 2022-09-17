Climate change is making people angrier online

Beach access is closed due to low water levels at Lake Powell’s Wahweap Bay in Page, Ariz. More than two decades of severe drought have left the Colorado River and its second largest reservoir, Lake Powell, at critical levels, as climate change leads to increased heat and decreased precipitation. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Climate change is making us angrier online. A lot angrier.

Hateful comments spike on social media when temperatures rise above 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), researchers at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research have found.

