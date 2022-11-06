Clinton joins Hochul for get-out-the-vote rally

Gov. Kathy Hochul greets former President Bill Clinton on stage at a Get Out The Vote rally on Saturday in New York City. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Former President Bill Clinton joined Gov. Kathy Hochul during a whirlwind final weekend of campaigning Saturday, urging New Yorkers to vote Democratic in her tight race against GOP challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

Hochul appeared with Clinton and New York City Mayor Eric Adams at BKLYN Studios in Downtown Brooklyn on a day where she also stumped in Manhattan and Queens, with Tuesday’s election looming in the tight race between the two candidates.

