Counties found in violation of FOIL

The New York State Capitol building is pictured on March 2, 2021 in Albany. Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images/TNS

According to a report from New York’s Coalition for Open Government, a number of counties in the state are violating Freedom of Information Law requirements and some are failing to enforce proper email communication policies for their legislators.

The Coalition, a nonprofit organization that works to encourage good government procedures in New York, reached out to 18 counties, two from each of the state’s nine regional blocks, excepting New York City. Contacting officials in Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Clinton, Delaware, Franklin, Madison, Nassau, Oswego, Otsego, Rensselaer, Rockland, Schenectady, Schoharie, Seneca, Suffolk, Westchester and Yates counties, the Coalition found that 39% of them didn’t respond correctly, or sometimes at all, to requests for information from the public.

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

