According to a report from New York’s Coalition for Open Government, a number of counties in the state are violating Freedom of Information Law requirements and some are failing to enforce proper email communication policies for their legislators.
The Coalition, a nonprofit organization that works to encourage good government procedures in New York, reached out to 18 counties, two from each of the state’s nine regional blocks, excepting New York City. Contacting officials in Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Clinton, Delaware, Franklin, Madison, Nassau, Oswego, Otsego, Rensselaer, Rockland, Schenectady, Schoharie, Seneca, Suffolk, Westchester and Yates counties, the Coalition found that 39% of them didn’t respond correctly, or sometimes at all, to requests for information from the public.
In a related issue, some counties were directing the public to contact county legislators at their personal email addresses, indicating some government officials have been conducting official business from private email accounts.
According to Paul Wolf, president of the Coalition, the group sent each of the 18 counties a request to share their email policies, which delineate what email addresses should be used for public business and how long digital records should be maintained.
The Coalition then tracked those FOIL responses and denoted which counties have public email addresses for their legislators, and whether those email addresses are public or privately managed.
Under state law, FOIL requests have to be acknowledged by the receiving government entity within five days, providing an expected deadline for the information required.
“Only 61% of the counties we sent a FOIL request to acknowledged that request within 5 business days,” Mr. Wolf said. “So, 61% compliance is pretty disappointing. FOIL has been in effect in New York for 45 years now, and it’s not hard to acknowledge a request within 5 business days.”
Most of the counties did respond to the Coalition’s request with the proper timing and without requiring additional information. However, Suffolk and Clinton counties requested that the Coalition submit a specific FOIL form, which is not required under state law.
Oswego, Nassau, Rensselaer, Schoharie and Seneca counties never responded appropriately to the Coalition’s FOIL request for their elected official email policies.
In Oswego County, the FOIL request was sent to the clerk of the county legislature, but a response was not provided until two months later, after the Coalition sent a follow-up request.
Seneca County similarly did not respond until two months later, but then indicated it does not have an elected official email policy. Rensselaer and Nassau counties also ignored the follow-up email from the Coalition.
Ultimately, it was found that Franklin, Delaware, Madison, Yates, Allegany, Otsego, Rockland, Cattaraugus, Broome, Clinton and Schenectady counties were following the law properly, while Oswego, Schoharie and Seneca needed a follow-up email to properly acknowledge the FOIL request.
Once the Coalition had email policies in hand, they compared them to the publicly available information on the counties websites. It found that in Franklin County, Legislator Paul A. Maroun uses his personal AOL.com email address for public work, despite Franklin County having a clear policy prohibiting county employees from using private email addresses for work.
Mr. Maroun did not return a call for comment by press time Thursday.
Out of all the counties, Clinton County had the highest number of legislators using private email — five out of 10 legislators were using private email accounts when Clinton County has a policy prohibiting the use of private emails for county business.
Oswego, Otsego, Seneca and Cattaraugus counties have some legislators using private emails but have no policies in place prohibiting that.
Mr. Wolf said this issue is more serious than it may seem, as it can be difficult to keep records of public business conducted on a private server.
“It’s important that the work of government be done through governmental email addresses, as far as maintaining and archiving records for FOIL responses,” Mr. Wolf said. “When someone’s using a private email address, it gets a lot more difficult as far as complying with FOIL requests.”
Mr. Wolf said it’s just as important to have publicly available email addresses as it is to have those addresses be government-maintained, and cautioned Delaware, Madison, Nassau, Schenectady, Schoharie and Westchester county officials to list their legislators’ email addresses publicly.
Ultimately, Mr. Wolf said this report uncovered a series of mistakes and errors that could have serious repercussions on the work of government, as many other Coalition-authored reports in the past have done. After nearly a half-century with Freedom of Information Law guidelines clearly established, he said it’s high time New York’s layers of government start complying with it.
But Mr. Wolf also said that New York’s entire system of open government accountability needs to be overhauled. Unlike other states, New York has no entity to enforce its Open Meetings or Freedom of Information laws, meaning there is usually no penalty when a government office fails to comply with the laws.
“No one will be held accountable, no one will be reprimanded for failure to comply, no fines will be imposed,” Mr. Wolf said. “The only recourse for our organization or for others is to go hire an attorney and file a lawsuit, and that’s just not a realistic way to enforce the law.”
Mr. Wolf said the state’s Committee on Open Government, while a great source of information, is politically handicapped by the power the governor’s office holds over its appointments and has no real power beyond advisory opinions.
“They have no enforcement power, and we need that,” he said. “In report after report, we are documenting failure to comply with the law, but there are no consequences.”
