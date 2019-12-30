Millions started their week off on the wrong foot Monday morning with a sprawling storm system bringing snow and mixed precipitation from the Northern Plains to New England.
Winter storm warnings are in effect in the Upper Midwest while ice storm warnings pepper the interior Northeast, where up to half an inch of freezing rain will deposit a treacherous glaze.
While snow wound down for good over the Great Lakes and Northern Tier on Monday, a second round of messy meteorological mischief arrived Monday night.
The storm generated powerful winds, gusting over 50 mph, which generated around 100,000 power outages, mostly in Michigan, Ohio, and New York.
In interior Massachusetts, several thousand customers were without power due to ice downing utility lines.
The storm began last week in the Pacific Northwest, where an atmospheric river helped drop hefty precipitation as it shifted its aim down the West Coast. In the Golden State, Frazier Park, north of Los Angeles, got 21.5 inches of snow at 5,000 feet.
Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles was shut down for a time between Wednesday and Friday in response to the hazardous conditions.
Pockets of Southern California instead saw several inches of rain — Los Angeles wound up with 3.34 inches in four days. A line of severe storms even spun up a Christmas night EF0 tornado — a weak tornado, with winds from 65 to 85 mph — in Ventura County.
From there, the storm brought heavy snow to the higher elevations in the Southwest and Four Corners region, while sparking additional severe weather east of the mountains.
One supercell thunderstorm north of Clovis, N.M., on Friday night likely produced a strong tornado — although no reports of damage were received as it passed over primarily rural landscape in the open countryside.
“We actually have someone on the way there this morning to see if they can find anything,” said Brian Guyer, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. “It was one of the most impressive [radar] signatures I’ve seen in my time here.”
Guyer said that, if damage can be confirmed, it will mark the state’s latest tornado on record.
“Being in late December, that would be extremely impressive,” he said.
After that, the storm system kept trekking east.
The instigating upper-level blob of cold, nestled within a dip in the jet stream, spawned a new low pressure center over the Oklahoma/Texas Panhandles and the High Plains.
Snow broke out Saturday across the central and northern Plains, particularly north of Interstate 80. The heaviest came down in extreme northern Nebraska and the Dakotas. More than a foot fell over parts of North Dakota.
A new low pressure center formed late over the weekend closer to the Great Lakes, bringing a plowable snowfall to parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. A foot of additional accumulation was expected Monday.
Heavy sleet and freezing rain were falling in portions of southern New England, while northern areas were dealing with an initial wallop of snow. That’s associated with an initial tongue of juicy air being forced north ahead of the Great Lakes low into cold air. A lull may bring a brief tapering of precipitation during the afternoon hours.
But a secondary low formed over the Washington, D.C., area. That translated north and east Monday evening, passing near the Cape Cod Canal. It served to regenerate a shield of precipitation.
As the storm transfers its energy offshore, strong wind gusts in between are possible as well. Parts of Michigan and Ohio are under wind advisories, with a gust to 71 mph already recorded in Sandusky, Ohio.
With cold air entrenched in Interior New England, additional icing can be expected in the Worcester Hills, Berkshires, and Catskills. Ice accretions of a third of an inch are possible in some locales. A few claps of thunder may accompany the precipitation.
Farther north, sleet will predominate from the Route 2 corridor into southern New Hampshire and York County, Maine, while the rest of the state will see mainly snow.
The storm will diminish in Massachusetts quickly after sunrise Tuesday, while inland snow and sleet will stick around in Maine for most of the day. A few snow squalls are possible overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday as well, especially in western New England.
