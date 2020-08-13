OGDENSBURG — Gary Holland Sr. was at his house last weekend when a neighbor came over in the middle of the night to tell him his grandson, who Holland played a big role in raising, had died.
Cody J. Holland, a corrections officer from Ogdensburg who planned someday to become a state trooper, and whose deep relationship with his mother led to a rarely honest obituary about his loving, charismatic and flawed behavior, died on Saturday. He was 25.
“Cody James left us on August 8, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained from being a dumb ass,” the obituary reads. “He drank, drove, and didn’t wear his seat belt! Please, don’t be a dumb ass!”
Mr. Holland Sr. said Cody’s mother, Colleen Lynch, wrote the obituary. He said, while some might be stunned or in awe of the honest and cautioning tribute, Ms. Lynch wouldn’t have done it any differently. It was their relationship — a mutual respect while having a great, ribbing friendship, he said.
“She did an excellent job writing that,” Mr. Holland said. “That was the way she talked to Cody. It was a very deep relationship.”
Ms. Lynch did not respond to calls asking to participate in this article. Mr. Holland said people have been coming to her home all week, and she’s preparing for her son’s service. She has since posted on her Facebook page, indicating that she wouldn’t talk with news organizations about her son. She also wrote that she feels no obligation to “defend” the obituary to anyone.
According to state police, Cody was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck at around 10 p.m. Saturday, traveling west on Sears Pond Road when he lost control due to unsafe speed. The truck exited the road and struck several trees before rolling over and coming to rest on the driver’s side. Cody was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle, Braeden M. Fargo, 22, of Ogdensburg, was transported to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries. He was later released.
The obituary says Cody loved with his whole heart, specifically his family, selected family, black wife-beater T-shirts, trucks, motorcycles, his dog, his girl, his guns, hunting, fishing and his friends.
“He loved his middle finger and showing his butt to the world!” it reads. “... Cody attended (sometimes) Heuvelton Central School where he was a standout athlete and scholar.
He loved his teammates (soccer, basketball, and baseball). When asked about future endeavors, Cody’s response was, “I’m gonna be a porn star!” However, he did get a degree from Paul Smith’s and became a NYS Corrections Officer.”
Cody played hard and lived life like he wanted, the obituary reads.
“His favorite saying,” the obituary says, “was ‘You don’t tell me what to do, I do what I want!’”
Mr. Holland said his grandson was at his house just hours before the crash, which wasn’t uncommon. He grew up spending many days there, playing and hunting on Mr. Holland’s land.
“He loved the outdoors,” his grandfather said. “And he just had a sense of respect for me and others.”
When Cody got older, his large size made it easy for him to help his grandfather, who had suffered lasting injuries during his nearly 30 years of construction work.
“He was always there for me,” Mr. Holland said. “He helped me all the time.”
And the afternoon before the crash was no exception, he said. Cody was helping his grandfather move some heavy equipment for a job down the road from his house.
Afterward, they met back at Mr. Holland’s house before Cody said he was heading out to Tug Hill. Mr. Holland, remembering little things his grandson said to him the final time, said Cody mentioned he had downloaded new music on his phone.
“When he left,” Mr. Holland said, “I just told him to be careful and to ‘take care of yourself.’”
Mr. Holland remembers it being well past midnight when state troopers went to his son’s house down the road. He said a neighbor, who was there, came down to his house to tell him to get down there right away.
“My neighbor said ‘Cody’s dead,’” Mr. Holland said. “And I just lost it. It is the worst thing someone can hear.”
Mr. Holland said he went down there to speak with the troopers at his son’s house.
“It’s awful. You just can’t handle that,” he said. “The trooper was crying. He was a friend of Cody’s.”
Mr. Fargo, the passenger with Cody, isn’t to blame for the crash, either, Mr. Holland said. “We can’t lay blame on him,” he said. “They were close friends. Kids are going to party.”
Since Cody died, friends and loved ones have been calling Mr. Holland, which he said he appreciates, but there are times when it just makes it worse.
Just in March, Cody had bought a house. Together, Mr. Holland and Cody gutted the place, adding new windows, wiring and appliances. No point in stopping now.
“I’m paying for the house,” Mr. Holland said. “I don’t know what I’ll do with it, but I’m keeping it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.