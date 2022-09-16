CANTON — Until Friday night, the last time Andy Talley had seen a St. Lawrence University football game in person was the last game he coached the Saints in 1983.
Talley led SLU from 1979-83, his first head coaching job. His best season came in 1982 when the Saints enjoyed an undefeated regular season and reached the NCAA Division III semifinals before losing to Augustana.
Talley, 79, appeared at Friday’s SLU game against Morrisville as part of a ceremony honoring the 1982 team on its 40th anniversary. Talley was
last in Canton for a night in 2007 when that 1982 squad was inducted into SLU’s Athletic Hall of Fame. (For results of Friday’s game, go to nny.360/sports/).
Talley, who coached Villanova from 1985-2016, coached a road game at James Madison that day in 2007, then flew to the Ogdensburg airport and arrived in Canton about 9 p.m. to join the 1982 team’s celebration late.
Fifteen years later, using footage from about four games from the 1982 season, Talley produced a highlight film he planned to show the returning players at halftime of Friday’s nonconference game.
“(SLU) is a really important part of my history,” said Talley before the game. “We are coming back 40 years after we were there. It’s incredible to really think it’s been that long since I coached the football team there.”
Talley, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last year, anticipated about 25 players from his 1982 team would return for Friday’s event.
“We had a lot of talent on that team,” Talley said. “We had two or three running backs that were really good and the best of the group was a freshman, Leland Rogers. After I left, he went to Syracuse and wrestled there and for a long time was their assistant lacrosse coach.”
SLU upset top-ranked Wagner in the NCAA Division III playoffs that year.
“It was a great game,” Talley said. “Everyone was shocked this little team from St. Lawrence came down and beat the No. 1 team in the country.”
Talley was an assistant coach from 1967-78 before he got the SLU position. He worked at Simsbury (Conn.) High school, Springfield (Mass.), Middlebury and Brown.
“The job was highly sought-after,” Talley said. “When I went up there (to interview) I had a lot going for me. I had been at Middlebury. I was at Brown for six seasons and we had a lot of success there. I think I was that 34- or 35-year-old guy with a wife and child that a college would like to have, a young guy on the rise.
“I had a good grasp of what we needed and how I would handle an interview like that. I can’t remember why, but for some reason I didn’t have reservations on a plane to go back. I ended up staying an extra day and a half. I was on campus and they were still interviewing people. I remember (former athletic director) Bob Sheldon saying, ‘Are you ever leaving or what?’ If you ask me what I did well in those days, I was a better recruiter than I was a (strategic) football coach. I had recruited nationally at Brown.”
Talley noted many changes at SLU when he attended Friday’s game. There is a new football facility, Leckonby Stadium. The building next to the football field that houses indoor track and field, tennis, swimming and basketball, among other things, has been rebuilt.
And in Talley’s day there was a village street that ran between Miner Street and Park Street, which meant players had to cross a street with traffic to get from their locker room to the football field. That street was removed and now is part of a walking plaza between Leckonby Stadium and the indoor facilities.
“We just had an old-time feel, dogs barking on the sideline and things like that at game,” Talley said. “It’s different than what they have now. In 40 years it’s certainly changed for the better, which I’m happy to see.”
Talley retired after the 2016 season and finished his career with a record of 257-155-2, highlighted by a national championship at Villanova in 2009. He’s also the winningest coach in the Colonial Athletic Association’s history.
Leaving SLU was going to happen at some point, as Talley had lofty ambitions. But the job at Villanova wound up combining the ability to move to a higher level with the chance to basically coach where he grew up.
Talley lived about a mile from Villanova, which is in Philadelphia, as a kid and he often snuck onto campus to swim with his friends at the university pool. The Wildcats had dropped the program for a few years and were bringing it back when they hired Talley, so he got to build it the way he wanted with a fresh start.
Talley also came back to Canton to honor SLU’s contribution to his big cause, The Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation, which promotes people becoming donors.
He said that in the last year no school produced more donors to his foundation than SLU, which had two separate drives organized by football coach Dan Puckhaber.
“It’s a blessing what we are doing, something nobody else in the world does,” Talley said. “St. Lawrence last year had a drive with 500 (donors) and last week another drive with 300. St. Lawrence has a (student population of 2,493) and is the No. 1 team of all the 180 college football teams that do business with me. They are the No. 1 life-saver.”
