WHERE IT BEGAN

Former St. Lawrence University football coach Andy Talley, left, talks with Rick Cassara during the Saints’ football game against Morrisville on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Until Friday night, the last time Andy Talley had seen a St. Lawrence University football game in person was the last game he coached the Saints in 1983.

Talley led SLU from 1979-83, his first head coaching job. His best season came in 1982 when the Saints enjoyed an undefeated regular season and reached the NCAA Division III semifinals before losing to Augustana.

