SYRACUSE — Devaughn Cooper has played college football longer than some take to become a doctor, and he is now sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience with his Syracuse University teammates.
The 23-year-old starting slot receiver will continue in his seventh FBS campaign when 25th-ranked Syracuse (4-0 overall, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) hosts FCS-level Wagner (0-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome.
The game will not be televised but can be streamed online through the ACC Network Extra or ESPN Plus.
Cooper enters with a reception in 12 straight games for the longest active streak on the Orange and is believed to be the first FBS player to catch a pass across seven straight seasons.
“It’s really mind-blowing for me, I never thought I’d be playing college football this long,” Cooper said during a phone interview. “I’m very excited and I’m really happy that I’m able to contribute, be a big part of this team, and help contribute to the wins.”
Cooper is on his third FBS squad after playing at Arizona from 2016-18 and UTEP in 2019 and 2020. He is one of 23 FBS players currently in their seventh or eighth season.
He received a medical redshirt due to season-ending injuries in 2016 and 2019, and Cooper gained an added year of eligibility while playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Los Angeles arrived at SU prior to the 2021 campaign as a walk-on despite playing under a full scholarship in each of his previous two stops.
He took approximately two weeks to earn another scholarship after joining SU last year, according to head coach Dino Babers, who credited the maturity he has witnessed from the onset.
“Coming out of high school I had quite a few offers, so I didn’t think I’d ever have to be going through something like that,” Cooper said. “Then when it happened, I was kind of shocked, but very thankful. I just thanked God for that opportunity.”
Cooper was part of Babers’ initial recruiting class when he was hired by SU after the 2015 season but opted to begin his career closer to home at Arizona.
His previous recruiting ties to the seventh-year SU head coach played a major factor in deciding Cooper’s latest transfer destination.
Cooper was also a high school teammate of former SU wide receiver Sean Riley, who played for the Orange from 2016-19. The duo made a recruiting visit together in January 2016 but only Riley accepted the offer from Babers at the time.
“Coming in I was kind of nervous, going to a third school, not really knowing anybody, being so far from home and what I’m used to, but then I quickly got acquainted with a lot of people,” Cooper said. “My teammates became like family members, we got very close, and it didn’t take long. That just made me feel comfortable, and when I got the scholarship, that just made me feel more comfortable.”
Cooper enters ranked third on the Orange with 10 catches for 125 yards this year and has been even more valuable within the locker room.
Babers recently referred to Cooper as the team’s “steady Eddy,” and credited the well-traveled veteran for his intelligence and poise while stating he has gained the trust of all his teammates.
“He can tell you stories, when everybody says: ‘Hey the grass is greener on the other side,’ he’s been on a bunch of other sides,” Babers said. “He has other things to compare it to, so I think he has a lot of peoples’ ears in the locker room, and I think he has a lot of wisdom behind that young age.”
Cooper recorded a combined 41 catches for 678 yards and a touchdown in his first five seasons, adding 21 receptions for 199 yards last year.
He is listed as the starting slot receiver on the depth chart but has been moved around the formation and used in a variety of ways, expressing excitement regarding his multi-faceted role in the revitalized SU passing attack.
“This is maybe the most motioning I’ve done,” Cooper said. “I’ve been put in a lot of spots — outside, kind of close to the line, slot, in the backfield — I’ve been doing a lot. I haven’t really played a role like this before and it’s very exciting.”
Syracuse is seeking its first 5-0 start since going undefeated in the 1987 season. SU will next enter its bye week before hosting 10th-ranked North Carolina State (4-0, 0-0) at a time to be determined on Oct. 15 in the Dome.
The Staten Island-based Wagner Seahawks of the FCS Northeast Conference enter on a 23-game losing streak.
