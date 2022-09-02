SYRACUSE — Mikel Jones harkened back to his official recruiting visit in 2018, the last time Syracuse University gained a football victory over Louisville.
The junior linebacker and team captain is now among several veteran SU players determined to end that drought entering one of the most pivotal season openers in recent memory.
The Orange will host the Cardinals in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at 8 tonight in the JMA Wireless Dome to kick off the new campaign for both teams. ACC Network will televise the matchup.
Syracuse will open a traditional season against a league opponent for the first time since joining the ACC in 2013. That doesn’t include the 2020 opener against North Carolina that began an altered schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jones and most of SU’s league-high 17 returning starters on offense and defense are eager for their chance to snap a three-game losing streak in the series and finally overcome Louisville and star quarterback Malik Cunningham.
“I’ve seen the Syracuse team beat them before, but I haven’t done it myself, so I’m taking a lot of pride in it and getting the younger guys prepared for the moment,” Jones said.
Louisville enters as a 4.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider, and has won three straight games in the series, all on its home field. The Cardinals have outscored the Orange by a combined 71-3 in the last two.
In each of its three seasons under head coach Scott Satterfield, Louisville has averaged 42.3 points and 467.7 yards of total offense per game against SU.
The Orange won the last clash against the Cardinals held in the Dome, securing a 54-23 victory in 2018, which was the year before captains like Jones and cornerback Garrett Williams joined the program.
“You can say for right now that they have our number, but I’m confident in what we’re preparing to do, and I think that we’ll be able to change that,” Williams said.
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, who enters as one of the most experienced and productive signal-callers in all the FBS, has been a consistent nemesis in starting all three games during the series streak.
In those three wins combined, Cunningham has completed 43 of 66 passes for 666 yards, 10 passing touchdowns and three interceptions, along with a total 100 net rushing yards on 24 carries, adding a rushing score in each game.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound dual threat redshirt senior has started 38 career games, which ranks third among active FBS quarterbacks, and finished 14th nationally in total offense last season.
Cunningham contributed career highs of 2,941 pass yards and 1,031 rush yards, his 20 rushing touchdowns ranked fourth nationally, and he threw for 19 TDs as Louisville went 6-7 overall, reaching the First Responder Bowl.
Jones and other defenders pointed to containing Cunningham in the pocket while keying on the run game and deep shots as crucial factors.
“It’s really hard to game-plan for a guy like him because he does so much off script, and he does it at a really high level,” Williams said of Cunningham. “He’s probably the most mobile quarterback we’re going to see throughout the whole season and his arm strength on his posts and over routes is a big thing we’re focusing on.”
Syracuse coach Dino Babers, entering his seventh season at the helm, is aiming to contain all the highlights to the SU offense debuting a new-look attack under first-year coordinator Robert Anae.
Babers sported a noticeable smirk while thanking the ACC schedule-makers for the rare league opener earlier this week and spoke to the significance of starting in the conference without any tune-ups.
“To go down 0-1 in conference, that’s heavier weight than just losing a football game,” Babers said. “So, that’s the biggest thing is it’s a conference game. We’ve never done it before, this is our first opportunity.”
Syracuse will play at Connecticut next Saturday night before hosting Purdue at noon on Sept. 17 in nonleague outings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.