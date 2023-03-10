SYRACUSE — The torch was officially passed from Jim Boeheim to Adrian Autry as Syracuse University head men’s basketball coach Friday.
Autry and Boeheim walked into the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center together, alongside members of their respective families, to close the chapter on Boeheim’s Hall of Fame career and formally launch the Autry era during a morning press conference.
Syracuse chancellor Kent Syverud and athletic director John Wildhack each spoke, followed by Boeheim, confirming that the legendary coach will work in a new role to be determined at SU moving forward, and clarifying details surrounding his awkward exit Wednesday after 47 seasons at the helm.
Autry was then introduced as the eighth head coach in program history before taking questions with Wildhack.
Autry played for SU from 1990-94 and returned as an assistant coach for the 2011-12 season. He was promoted to associate head coach in March 2017 and still ranks fifth in career assists (631) and sixth in career steals (217) for the Orange.
“When I think about what attracted me and drew me to Syracuse as a player, I think about its history, rich tradition, and what I refer to as the ‘Orange standard,’ that was set by coach Boeheim,” Autry said.
“The Orange standard is the history of winning, playing hard, and competing for championships, the history of resilience, determination, and grit,” he added. “As I take over as head coach, it is these standards that will guide us into the future.”
The former star guard made his first media appearance as head coach amid pomp and circumstance with most of the SU team present, along with Allen Griffin and Gerry McNamara, who will each remain in their roles as assistant coaches under the new regime.
College administrators and media members filled the seats while other SU coaches — football’s Dino Babers, Felisha Legette-Jack of women’s basketball, men’s lacrosse coach Gary Gait, and women’s lacrosse coach Kayla Treanor, to name a few — were all on hand to welcome Autry.
They were joined by several former players, SU cheerleaders and the mascot “Otto,” adding to the celebration.
Autry was mostly mum on details regarding filling out the rest of his staff and potential roster shuffling, stating that work lies ahead in each area in the coming days.
Seniors Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard III, both of whom were present Friday, each could return with an added year of eligibility, and the transfer portal opens Monday for all players.
But for at least a day, Autry took time to express his appreciation for the opportunity, gratitude toward his family and others that helped lead him to it, including Boeheim, and addressing the players on hand about his excitement for what’s ahead.
He even answered the ever-present question of whether he prefers the Boeheim signature 2-3 zone or man-to-man defense, stating he wants to be “versatile and do whatever it takes to win the game.”
“We want to be versatile on both ends of the floor, we want to be aggressive, we want to get up and down, just being able to adapt, and for right now, that’s where we’re starting at,” Autry said.
Boeheim spoke for about 10 minutes during the near-hour introductory event. He and Wildhack each provided insight on the timeline of events leading to the sudden announcement earlier this week.
Boeheim said that he felt it was time to step away after SU lost four straight in late February and met with Wildhack last Friday to speak on the topic.
He said the duo and Syverud were unable to all meet together before their season-ending loss Wednesday to finalize a solution on his future, leading him to restrict his remarks in the postgame press conference that caused confusion.
Boeheim left his fate in the hands of the university, which then quickly released a statement announcing the coaching change with no mention of the word retirement or a quote from Boeheim.
Wildhack said that Boeheim told his players at the team hotel soon after the Wednesday postgame press conference that he would not be returning as coach, thus the quick announcement from the school to inform of the regime change.
Both stated that they ended where they wanted to in their previously laid out succession plan despite what Willdhack classified as “twists and turns,” upon arriving there over the past few days.
Boeheim met with Syverud and Wildhack for about 45 minutes Thursday to confirm his inclusion at the university moving forward, planning to talk more specifics of his new role in the coming weeks.
“I’m so thrilled to be at this university and continue, I wouldn’t know what else to do anyway,” Boeheim said.
Boeheim then thanked current and former players and coaches, his family, and became especially choked up when thanking his wife, Juli.
He was also emotional as he shared stories about first arriving on campus 60 years ago, calling his mom when he was ready to quit as a freshman, his negotiations to first become head coach, and fond memories of fans packing Manley Field House and the JMA Dome.
Boeheim then fully endorsed Autry as his successor and closed by stating that Syracuse basketball is “being left in the best hands.”
“He can coach, he’s not here as a recruiter or a player, he’s here as a coach and he knows how to coach,” Boeheim said. “He’s got a couple of assistants that both are good enough to be head coaches, there will be no problem with coaching moving forward, none.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.