Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh acknowledged on social media Thursday: “Coach Boeheim will always be the real Mayor of this town.”
Walsh was among the thousands, from local connections like Watertown High School product Matt Gorman or Fulton boys basketball coach Sean Broderick, to prominent national figures in and out of the basketball world, honoring Jim Boeheim’s exemplary career.
The Hall of Fame coach confirmed Friday that he will remain in a role with SU moving forward after it was announced Wednesday that he would not return as head men’s basketball coach following 47 seasons at the helm.
Boeheim helped introduce his longtime assistant and former player, Adrian Autry, as the eighth head coach in team history at a Friday press conference.
“It was an illustrious career, the players and I have been keeping in touch and we’re all just kind of digesting it,” said Matt Gorman, the WHS product who played at SU from 2002-07, including the program’s only national championship team in 2003.
“That’s a long time to be at the helm and he did an amazing job, he built Syracuse basketball into what it is today, and he took it to where it is currently as a top team in the country.”
Gorman later added: “He was there for 47 years so his legacy is going to be there forever. The thing about Syracuse basketball is it’s a family, and we’re always going to be there, to think what he provided in our lives, and the impact he had on all of our lives.”
Gorman spoke about the wisdom he witnessed from Boeheim during his time in the program and beyond, and said he hoped to get his former coach to Henderson Harbor or the St. Lawrence River for a fishing trip this summer.
“He taught us how to be young, responsible men, and that was important,” Gorman said. “He would give us guidance. Coach would be direct, and you either take it or leave it, but that’s how he was.”
Sean Broderick described Boeheim as one of his coaching heroes, from their first interaction in 1978 up to his most recent practice observation on March 2.
Broderick attended Boeheim’s SU basketball camp 45 years ago, worked as a counselor in the late 1980s, and eventually became a member of the Hardwood Club, season ticket holder, and occasionally observes SU practices.
“I’m so fortunate, I’m a coach, so I love going to the games, I really love going to the practices,” Broderick said. “I’m still in awe of getting to watch how he coaches and his relationship with his players. It’s something I take away every time I go to practice, more than an out of bounds play or a drill, just in awe of how he coaches his guys in practice.”
Broderick and Fulton Community Basketball received a $50,000 grant from The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation last fall toward the Fulton Dream Courts project to construct a community engagement center with outdoor basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts.
The Boeheim foundation, launched in 2009, has raised more than $10 million for local charities to benefit kids and advocate for cancer research.
“Our community has been so, so fortunate to have him and Juli and that whole family, on a basketball court, but more importantly, outside of the gym with everything that family has done,” Broderick said.
Boeheim’s sons, Buddy and Jimmy, each posted heart-felt messages to join hundreds of other former players paying tribute on social media, superstars spanning generations from Derrick Coleman to Carmelo Anthony.
Washington head coach and former longtime SU assistant, Mike Hopkins, once considered the head coach in waiting, suggested there should already be a Boeheim statue on campus when he was made aware of the move during a Pac-12 Tournament postgame press conference Wednesday.
“Arguably the greatest coach, second in most wins and if the NCAA gave him the (101) wins back, he might be close to No. 1,” Hopkins said. “Very few people can do it for a long time, but to be over 50 years at one university is pretty special, he’s given his heart and soul to that school.”
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said Friday that a large celebration of Boeheim was being planned for an eventual date at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Autry also expressed gratitude to his predecessor while being introduced Friday as the new head coach.
“Coach took me in under his wing as a player and most recently as a coach,” Autry said, speaking directly to his mentor. “It has been an honor to play and coach for you.”
