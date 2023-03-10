Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh acknowledged on social media Thursday: “Coach Boeheim will always be the real Mayor of this town.”

Walsh was among the thousands, from local connections like Watertown High School product Matt Gorman or Fulton boys basketball coach Sean Broderick, to prominent national figures in and out of the basketball world, honoring Jim Boeheim’s exemplary career.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.