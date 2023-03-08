Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim prior to the Orange’s first-round ACC Tournament game against Wake Forest on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C. Jaylynn Nash/ACC

The Syracuse University men’s basketball team announced that Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boeheim is out after 47 seasons and that longtime assistant Adrian Autry will take over the helm.

The team released a statement on Wednesday soon after SU suffered a 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.