The Syracuse University men’s basketball team announced Friday morning that its next two scheduled games are being postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.
Syracuse was initially slated to host Lehigh on Saturday and Cornell next Tuesday in the Carrier Dome to close out its nonconference schedule.
The SU Athletics department is re-evaluating the schedule to determine if the games can be made up later this season.
The SU women’s basketball game against UMBC will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday as originally planned.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for intercollegiate athletics all over the country,” SU athletic director John Wildhack stated in a press release.
“Our top priority is safeguarding the health and well-being of our student-athletes, athletics staff, fans and the campus and Central New York communities. While it is disappointing to have to postpone any athletic event, this is the right decision given the increasingly difficult public health landscape.”
The SU men’s basketball team is next scheduled to host Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 in the Carrier Dome to resume Atlantic Coast Conference play.
The Orange is 5-5 overall and 1-0 in the ACC.
Syracuse is one of 10 men’s NCAA Division I programs that has been forced to postpone upcoming games due to COVID protocol, according to The Athletic.
Syracuse went on a full program pause twice last season — before the season opener and again in late December — to comply with COVID-19 protocol.
