Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim against the Wake Forest on March 4 at the JMA Wireless Dome. Scott Schild/sschild syracuse.com

The Syracuse University men’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final second to potentially end a trying season — and possibly the 47-year head coaching tenure of Jim Boeheim — Thursday afternoon in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Daivien Williamson drained the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left to lift ninth-seeded Wake Forest to the 77-74 victory over No. 8 Syracuse in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament second round at Greensboro, N.C.

