CANTON — If Canton native Sam Martin had chosen a more traditional route to college hockey, he then probably would be starting his freshman season on the SUNY Canton men’s hockey team this season.
Instead Martin, who is 21, is a senior with the Kangaroos, but may return next year for the extra year granted by the NCAA to all players during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At one point in the (school) year I was leaning more toward the ‘no’ side, but as the year has gone on and talking to some of the guys about it, I do think I’m going to come back for a fifth year,” Martin said.
Martin, who was the Most Valuable Player on the Times All-North hockey team in 2019, didn’t even think he was going to play the sport in college.
As a senior, he, along with his linemate and friend Jack Finnerty, led the Golden Bears to the state Division I final four. He accumulated 41 goals and 20 assists in 21 games.
Martin, whose father Pat is a former SUNY Canton head coach, headed to Elmira College to play men’s lacrosse while Finnerty joined him there to play baseball.
But after a short time, Martin realized Elmira wasn’t the place for him and he transferred to SUNY Canton, talked with coach Alex Boak, and wound up skating in seven games for the Kangaroos, picking up five assists.
“I do like the route I took,” Martin said. “I’m very fortunate that Alex let me on the team and gave me a shot so early. It seemed to pay off for myself and for the team. It’s not the most traditional route, but I’m glad I took it.”
COVID-19 wiped out SUNY Canton’s season in 2020-21 so Martin played seven games with the Charlotte Rush of the USPHL Premier League, registering four goals and six assists.
NCAA Division III hockey fully returned last year and Martin supplied seven goals and six assists in 23 games for the Kangaroos. Martin arrived on the SUNY Canton much younger than his teammates, most of whom had played at prep school for a couple of years before starting college hockey.
“I didn’t know how I felt bringing in a kid fresh out of high school,” Boak said. “He was the first one we really had. I’m glad we did because he was able to get time right away. He came in at Christmas and started playing in January. He’s been good for us ever since.
“He’s a real confident kid. We watched him in numerous (high school) games around here. We knew he could play. We were more concerned at that time with size and would he be able to keep up physically? He put on some good muscle mass.”
Coming from being a star in high school to being the youngest player on a team in college was a big change for Martin, who is a little more subdued now. He was known in high school for his big celebrations after key goals.
“I definitely wasn’t as strong as I needed to be,” Martin said. “In high school I was the fastest kid and the strongest kid. I came in as an 18-year-old freshman and you are going against guys who are 25 or 26, who have five or six more hockey years.
“It’s a weird adjustment. In high school, pretty much for all four years I was first line. I remember my first practice here at SUNY Canton I was the sixth-line center. It was a quick adjustment. It kind of woke me up and helped me really understand what college hockey was all about. In high school I wasn’t afraid to celebrate and show all my emotions. Here I’m definitely a little bit more laid back.”
Most kids who grow up in Canton or Potsdam dream of playing for St. Lawrence University or Clarkson University.
Largely due to his family connections, with his dad coaching the Kangaroos when he was born, and again when he was age 10-13, Martin was a huge SUNY Canton fan as a kid.
“Growing up I watched these guys,” Martin said. “These guys were my St. Lawrence. I was a diehard Roo fan, I would go to all the games at the (Canton) Pavilion. Every time they’d score I would run up and down the aisle, waving the flag. It truly does mean a lot.”
Martin is now a two-sport athlete at SUNY Canton. He played on the school’s golf team this fall. He also briefly played on the men’s lacrosse team.
“My roommate for the last three years, who is now graduated and gone, Jake Mayotte, was on the golf team and during the COVID years he tried to get me to go out and play with him,” Martin said. “Eventually I thought ‘why not try and text the coach?’ free golf, discounted clubs. I stuck with it, got pretty good and made myself in the top five here.”
MEN’S TEAMS
SUNY Canton
Records: 10-11-2.
Coach: Alex Boak (sixth year).
Roster: Jarrod Croswell (Sr. D), Trevor Christopher (Jr. D), Evan Pringle (Fr. F), Sam Martin (Sr. F), Jordyn Mughal (Fr. F), Trystan Mughal (Fr. F), Gino DeBlasiis (Jr. F), Sam Brunton (Fr. F), Nic Herringer (Sr. F), Noah Robinson (Sr. F), Reilly McKinnon (Fr. D), Filip Jakobsson (So. F), Matt Passaretti (Sr. D), Colton Sipperley (So. F), Brendan McCormack (Sr. F), Sebastien Paquette (Jr. D), Filip Schlyter (Jr. G), Nate Hopkins (Fr. G), Kelson Hooper (Fr. G), Brady Morrison (So. D), Lucas Roy (Jr. D), Matthew Headland (Sr. F), Brendan Morrow (So. F), Zac Sirota (So. F), Jack Seamans (Fr. F), Carson Cox (Fr. D).
SUNY Potsdam
Records: 5-16-1 (4-11-1 SUNYAC).
Coach: Chris Bernard (14th year).
Roster: Michael Campbell (Fr. D), Tyler Lisieski (Jr. D), Carter Lennon (So. D), Ryan Lieth (Sr. D), Drew Rose (So. D), Mason Hoehn (Fr. F), Jack Ludwig (Jr. F), Justin Geary (Gr. D), Jack Bloem (Gr. F), Jeremy Quesnel (Fr. F), Victor Kikiforov (Jr. F), Nick Alfieri (Sr. F), Connor Cruikshank (Sr. D), Michael Olszewski (Jr. F), Michael McArthur (Gr. F), Mathieu Parent (Fr. F), Justin Vernace (Sr. F), Nolan Towne (Sr. D), Andrew Lantry (So. F), Ryan Mahlmeister (Jr. F), Josh Bifolchi (Jr. F), Robert Clerc (Gr. F), Max Klanow (Fr. F), John Werber (So. G), Nico Gamarra (So. G), Connor Green (So. G), Stephen Friedland (fr. G), Jack Loran (Jr. F), Garrett McArthur (So. F)
WOMEN’S TEAMS
SUNY Canton
Records: 13-10-1 (7-10-1 NEWHL).
Coach: Kalie Grant (first year).
Roster: Claire Noftell (Fr. G), Karena Barrett (So. F), Sandrene Garofalo (So. D), Halle McKinnon (So. F), Iida Laitinen (Jr. F), Jane Pancoe (Fr. D), Jayme McIlveen (Fr. F), Karli St. Ann (Jr. F), Mathilde Couture (Fr. D), Alexia Labre (Fr. F), Desiree Snook (Jr. F), Ashten Morris (Fr. F), Asha Hanson (Fr. D), Gracyn Emmerton (Jr. F), Scarlet Ditoro (So. F), Victoria McGarrity (Jr. F), Danika Lalonde (Fr. F), Makayla Young (Jr. D), Sirena Alvaraez (Sr. G), Sydney Valiquette (Fr. D), Kyra O’Keefe (Fr. D), Hannah Clement (Jr. F), Sarah Kosnaskie (Sr. F).
SUNY Potsdam
Records: 9-15-1 (7-10-1 NEWHL).
Coach: Greg Haney (third year).
Roster: Ellie Zurfluh (Jr. G), Megan Teachout (Sr. F), Jane Rowell (Fr. F), Rebecca Holmes (Jr. D), Taylor Swamp (Sr. D), Sara Barrett (So. D), Lyvia Chambers (So. F/D), Rebecca Cain (Fr. F), Emily DellaNeve (Sr. F), Alex Quinn (Sr. D), Megan Sheehan (Jr. D), Rachelle Cain (Fr. D), Kaylee Merrill (Sr. F), Makenzie Martin (Gr. F), Alessia Marandola (Fr. F), Josie Purdy (Fr. F), Keely Towne (So. F), Megan Mills (Fr. F), Karley Green (So. F), Madelyn Adamic (Fr. G), Hannah Barrett (So. G), Magalie Parent (Fr. G).
