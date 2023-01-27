CANTON — After starting the worst way possible, the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team came back to defeat rival Clarkson 4-2 before a sellout crowd of 2,524 in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night at Appleton Arena.
The Saints (12-13 overall, 7-6 conference) beat Clarkson in front of their home fans for the first time since the 2018-19 season and pulled three points ahead of the Golden Knights into fifth place in the conference standings.
The teams will meet again at 7 tonight at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena, but even if Clarkson wins in regulation, the Saints will still be ahead in the standings because they have more conference wins.
“It was a tough way to start but I thought our first period was pretty dominant,” said Saints coach Brent Brekke after the team started in a 2-0 hole. “I thought our guys didn’t lose composure, especially in an emotional game like that.”
SLU’s winning goal was scored by the team’s captain, defenseman Tim Makowski, on a shot from just inside the blue line with exactly one minute remaining. His shot found its way through traffic.
Cameron Buhl added a power-play goal with 16.8 seconds left to end the scoring.
“I saw an opening in the near side and lucky it found a way in,” Makowski said of his goal. “Any game-winning goal is always special, but at home, against Clarkson, there’s nothing better. Our students were unbelievable tonight.”
The game started in Clarkson’s favor when Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored just 37 seconds into the contest on a shot from the circle. Dustyn McFaul assisted on the goal.
Clarkson took a 2-0 lead on a goal from Ayrton Martino at 16 minutes, 21 seconds of the opening period. Martino delivered a shot that got past Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist and slowly slid near the goal line. Zetterquist accidently knocked it over the line with his skate, while facing the other direction.
“I thought in the second period we had some great scoring chances but didn’t execute and missed the net on a lot of them,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “I thought (SLU) competed hard. They got some momentum from the crowd. I’m disappointed how that game played out in the end.”
Despite being down by two goals the Saints outshot the Golden Knights 9-6 in the opening period and kept firing away in the second period.
Greg Lapointe cut the lead to 2-1 with a rebound goal at 10:07 of the second period, with Jan Lasak and Philippe Chapleau assisting.
Clarkson’s Ryan Taylor hit a post at 11:46 of the period and with 70 seconds remaining Martino had a small breakaway but Zetterquist stopped the shot.
Lapointe came through with his second goal of the game on another rebound shot at 9:38 of the third period to tie the game. Reilly Moran and Ty Naaykens assisted on that goal.
“It was electric the whole night, even in warmups,” Lapointe said. “It was so much fun to play tonight. You want to win. It’s a big rivalry. You just go after people and play as hard as you can play. I’ve been working on going more to the net and having those chances. I’m glad it paid off tonight.”
The Saints will look for a sweep in tonight’s game while Clarkson wants to salvage a split.
“We’ll get right back at it tomorrow and get another crack at them,” said Clarkson captain Anthony Callin. “We didn’t finish out the game. We have to come back and play a full 60 (minutes) tomorrow.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.