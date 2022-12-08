CANTON — It took St. Lawrence University men’s hockey player Greg Lapointe just 3 minutes and 42 seconds into his NCAA Division I career to score his first goal. The goal came on New Year’s Eve in 2020 when the Saints tied Quinnipiac 2-2 in a nonconference game in Canton.
It was the COVID-19 season in which only four ECAC Hockey teams played and there were no fans in the stands.
Lapointe was brought to SLU by head coach Brent Brekke to score. His final year of junior hockey in 2019-20, with the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League he provided 29 goals and 31 assists in 56 games. He enjoyed a solid rookie year at SLU, finishing with four goals and five assists in 17 games, helping the Saints win an ECAC Hockey championship.
Then the following summer everything changed. Members of his family noticed a lump on his neck, which turned out to be Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
He went through chemotherapy only to find out the cancer had come back.
That resulted in stem-cell treatments, which got rid of the cancer, but also depleted Lapointe’s strength.
Lapointe worked hard enough to be able to return to SLU’s team this season, but early in the year his body was still struggling to get back in hockey shape and he had issues with cramping on long shifts or late in games.
A full return to normalcy began last Friday night against that same Quinnipiac program as Lapointe scored his first goal of the season at 5 minutes, 39 seconds of the second period in a 2-1 loss.
“It was a big weight off my shoulder,” Lapointe said of his goal. “I felt 50 pounds lighter after that goal. It was a great play from (linemate) Cameron Buhl, too. By not playing last year, (not scoring) was already in my head starting the season. I’ve scored early in the season my freshman year. I knew I was going to score a goal, it was just a question of time.
“It didn’t feel like a first goal of my career, but it did feel special. I was back. That goal has a special place.”
Lapointe has said in the past he’s a streaky player and he followed his first goal of the season with his first career hat trick the following night in a 5-4 victory at Princeton.
“We were good on the transition and it was more of an offensive game from both sides,” Lapointe said. “We just had a great night as a line, too. All my goals were assisted by (Buhl and Tyler Cristall). They did a great job finding me on the ice and we would find each other, too.”
Before Saturday’s game Princeton coach Ron Fogarty, a former Clarkson assistant, asked Brekke if the Tigers could honor Lapointe for his return to hockey before the game.
Brekke let the starters know and told Lapointe about 20 seconds before he hit the ice about it. The rest of the team did not know that Princeton was going to honor Lapointe.
“It was awesome of Ronny Fogarty to do that,” Brekke said. “He asked if we were OK with it. We let Greg know before he went on the ice so it wasn’t an emotional distraction for him and he handled it well. For those guys to do that meant a lot. The entire Quinnipiac team told him going through the handshake Friday night, ‘Great to have you back’ and stuff like that. For both teams to recognize that was pretty special.”
Lapointe appreciated the ceremony and laughed when asked about scoring three goals against Princeton afterwards.
“It was a great gesture from them. I’m really thankful they did that,” he said. “I kind of (celebrated the hat trick) in front of their fans. If I had to redo that maybe I wouldn’t celly in front of their fans.”
Brekke knew Lapointe was not going to be in 2020-21 form right away but he also did expect to see the guy he recruited return at some point.
“We knew it was a matter of time,” Brekke said. “Guys like that, who have the ability to score, you are not going to keep them from putting the puck in the net. He started to do some things that had kind of gotten away from him like getting the puck on his stick more, getting to areas a little bit more. He’s better defensively and when you are better defensively you can get the puck on your stick, and more often. He worked to get those goals.”
