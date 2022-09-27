CANTON — It was a love of St. Lawrence University, not just the men’s hockey program, that drew Emil Zetterquist back to school for a fifth year.
SLU’s starting goalie, Zetterquist realized after last season but shortly before the spring semester ended, that he wanted to spend one more year in Canton.
The native of Stockholm, Sweden, knows return trips won’t be easy to make once he leaves after this season is over.
“It was a difficult time for me for sure, everything was pretty much up in the air,” Zetterquist said. “The decision finally got made pretty late. The reason was basically, I love this school, the program, and I wanted to keep playing here.
“I wanted another year at St. Lawrence before it takes a long time for me to come back. As soon as I am done here I will be back as much as possible. I like the closeness of the students in general. There aren’t a lot of places out there where you can say, ‘Hi’, to a lot of people, sit down with people that are not within your hockey team. It’s a big family. That’s what I love about this school.”
Saints coach Brent Brekke was happy to find out Zetterquist wanted to play one more season. He was a big factor in the Saints’ 2021 ECAC Hockey championship and has been among the top goalies in ECAC Hockey the last two seasons.
“To get him back is huge,” Brekke said. “He gives you a chance to win every night. He’s a pretty special kid in net. He thinks the game at a high level. Hockey sense is such a premium at any position, at a goaltending position, he’s able to read plays and just calms things down. He doesn’t play out of control.”
Zetterquist played in 34 games last year with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. In a shortened 2020-21 season he produced a 2.40 GAA and a .926 save percentage.
“It’s a lot easier when you know the league a little bit,” Zetterquist said. “I’m really excited for this season with the team that we’ve got. I think we can really do some damage this year and I really do believe in this group.
“Most of the teams don’t change that much from year to year. You get to see and learn and get to know these teams around the league. That’s an advantage.”
Until he arrived at the college level, Zetterquist said he had not been familiar with fans taunting goalies, especially at opposing rinks.
“Even though we haven’t had too much success there, we managed to grab a win there last year, I would say Cornell’s fan section is great and makes it a hard time,” Zetterquist said. “It also makes it a great example of what college hockey is. I love that stuff, having the crowd try to get into my head. That’s something you don’t experience at different levels. You have to enjoy it when you are playing here. It was definitely a culture shock.”
Zetterquist joked that he has driven past Stockholm (New York), which is about 23 miles from Canton. He also mentioned food as one of the biggest changes from Sweden to the United States.
“I love the American breakfast, it’s very different from Europe,” Zetterquist said. “Eggs and potatoes and stuff. It’s more like a full meal. (Europe) is more like toast and yogurt, some boiled eggs mostly.”
Zetterquist said he already has degrees in business and statistics and is working on a third degree this year, in economics.
SLU OUTLOOK
The Saints open the season with a challenge on the road against No. 17 UMass-Lowell at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. SLU’s home opener is Friday Oct. 7 against Merrimack.
The Saints finished 11-19-7 overall last year and were 7-10-5 in ECAC Hockey.
Goal-scoring was a challenge last year, as the team finished with 72 goals in 37 games. But the Saints return forward Greg Lapointe, who scored four goals in 17 games as a freshman in 2020-21 but missed last year while fighting cancer.
“Greg looks really good,” Brekke said. “We didn’t know what to expect with him coming back. He went through a tough year-and-a-half and adversity through (chemotherapy) and a stem-cell transplant. It was a lot to regain, as far as strength and conditioning. He’s way ahead of where we thought he would be and he looks good. He hasn’t lost his ability to score. What he’s gone through keeps things in perspective.”
Brekke is optimistic about the team as well, as the team continues to improve with each season since he arrived for the 2019-20 season.
“I think we are making more plays than last year. I like the experience some of our returning guys got. They are a lot more comfortable and confident with the puck on their stick. We brought in some guys with a good offensive game, so it’s a nice blend.”
St. Lawrence, briefly
Coach: Brent Brekke (fourth year, 21-54-15).
2021-22 records: 11-19-7 overall (7-10-5 ECAC Hockey).
Returners: Emil Zetterquist (Gr. G), Luke Erickson (Jr. D), Mason Waite (So. D), Luc Salem (Jr. D), Oak Macleod (So. F), Philippe Chapleau (So. D), Will Arquiett (So. F), Greg Lapoint (So. F), Aleksi Peltonen (Sr. F), Justin Paul (Jr. F), Drake Burgin (So. D), Reilly Moran (Jr. F), Max Dorrington (Jr. F), Nicholas Trela (Jr. F), Cameron Buhl (Sr. F), Ty Naaykens (So. F), Ashton Fry (Sr. F), Tucker McIntosh (Jr. D), Logan Ritchie (Jr. F), Josh Boyer (Sr. F), Jordan Steinmetz (Sr. F), Francis Boisvert (Sr. G), Tim Makowski (Sr. D), Grant Adams (Jr. G).
Newcomers: Anthony Mollica (Fr. D), *Tomas Mazura (So. F), Tyler Cristall (Fr. F), Felikss Gavars (Fr. F), Jan Lasak (Fr. F).
*transfer from Providence
