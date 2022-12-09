A handful of north country athletes will have to continue their careers at other schools after the closing of Cazenovia College.
The private college is closing after the spring 2023 semester due to financial concerns after being founded in 1824 and surviving the Great Depression and a campus fire in 1959. Cazenovia plays in the North Atlantic Conference along with SUNY Canton in many sports.
News of the school’s closing came Wednesday and a number Frontier League and Northern Athletic Conference standouts will have to find another place to play at the end of the academic year. Former Lyme Central soccer and softball star Callie LaFontaine was preparing for her first semester finals when she heard the news.
“I was studying when I got the email and I kind of lost all motivation to do my homework,” said LaFontaine, who recorded two goals and three assists in her freshman season with the Wildcats.
LaFontaine enjoyed the fact that the school was small since she came from one of the smaller schools in the state in Lyme Central. She had hoped to play for Cazenovia for all four years before graduating.
“I was really excited to play softball here and my next three seasons of soccer,” LaFontaine said.
Former Beaver River standout Kirsten Joslin is in her senior year at the school and technically has one season of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she plans on wrapping up her athletic career at the end of the 2022-23 softball season. Joslin found out about the school’s impending closure while student-teaching Wednesday.
“It’s bittersweet to be part of the last graduating class,” said Joslin, who plays women’s soccer and softball for the college. “I’m a senior, so I lucked out, but I feel sad for everyone else.”
There had been an increase in the number of area athletes that have come to the school over the last few years. Standouts like Times All-North boys basketball Most Valuable Player Tyler Green of Sackets Harbor and Hayden McBath of Lisbon are among others playing multiple sports for the school. Joslin liked having some familiar faces that she played with and against at the college.
“It was definitely a cool experience to see these people at the school,” Joslin said. “There was definitely more people from the area down here than when I started.”
LaFontaine, Joslin and Alexia Clemons, who also played at Beaver River and is on the Cazenovia volleyball team, have all formed a strong bond due their Frontier League connections. Joslin had hoped to make some future trips back to her school after graduation to see her teammates in action. But she is confident they’ll land at good programs.
“I had planned on seeing Alexia and Callie the next few seasons,” Joslin said. “They’re good athletes and very good students academically.”
LaFontaine said that some coaches have already reached out to her about transferring to a different program. She’ll miss Cazenovia and the softball team will go all-out this season, but is hopeful for the next chapter of her collegiate sports career.
“It feels like I’m starting over again, but it feels like a second chance,” LaFontaine said.
