LOWVILLE — Just in time for Christmas break, there is “good ice” for free winter fun at skating rinks around Lewis County with more to open in the new year — as long as it stays cold at night.
About 80 people took advantage of the fresh ice at the Forest Park Pavilion rink in the county Fairgrounds on Monday, from beginners clinging to re-purposed walkers to stay on their blades, to seasoned “pros” speeding around the rink.
“It hasn’t been a great ice making season for us with all the warm days we’ve had, but we had enough cold days in a row before this week to get it established,” said Joe Lawrence of the Lewis County Hockey Association, “With the refrigeration, as long as we have cold nights we shouldn’t have any problems.”
The Association builds the rink every year for the Fairgrounds and offers a mix of programs in addition to the daily free public skating sessions including Learn to Skate, Advance Skills and both youth and adult hockey teams.
An ongoing fundraising campaign to replace the frequently patched refrigeration tubing that keeps the rink frozen from the bottom up, recently received two $5,000 donations and a $5,000 grant that have brought the total to over $60,000, which should make it possible to purchase the tubing.
The additional $30,000 of the $95,000 fundraising goal will still be needed for the tubing installation and glycol anti-freeze to complete the new system.
In January, the association will meet with the Lewis County Fair board to discuss potential capital improvements to the building, specifically floor replacement.
“We want to do it right the first time. The ideal scenario would be to coordinate in the spring with the Fairground board,” Mr. Lawrence said, “If they put in the floor, we can do the tubing and then we’ll have time to fill the funding gap to get the anti-freeze.”
Because of the hockey teams that participate in leagues, the freezing system is necessary to ensure ice throughout the winter, especially with the changing weather patterns, Mr. Lawrence said.
Mr. Lawrence also said the association does what it can to open the rink before the Christmas school break every year to give young people and children of all ages something free, fun and safe to do.
Volunteers are at the core of skating rinks around the county, from the Lowville rink to those in Constableville, Harrisville, Lyons Falls and Croghan, making them all truly community rinks, whether the volunteers are mechanics or refrigeration experts donating their expertise or diligent residents making sure the ice is shoveled and cleaned.
Not all of the village rinks have opened yet for the season, but both Croghan and Constableville also opened on Saturday and are doing what they can to keep their ice solid.
“The changing temperatures have been a big problem,” said Mitch Robinson, village public works and maintenance, although Mayor Mike Monnat said the addition of insulating curtains has helped keep the heat of direct sunlight at bay, minimizing melting.
“There were a lot of years we couldn’t have the rink, but this year we have good ice,” Mr. Monnat said, “Our goal was to be open before Christmas. We bought a Zamboni last year which can help us clean the rink up some on warmer days, too. We just need it to stay cold at night.”
Constableville also makes use of insulating curtains purchased this year through a grant and, according to their Facebook page, their ice survived the first few days of temperatures over 40 degrees.
Rinks in Harrisville and Lyons Falls usually open by the first week of January, weather permitting.
All of the rinks offer skates for public use and welcome donations of gently used skates of all types and sizes as well as walkers to be re-purposed for new skaters.
For more information
Rinks in Lewis County
n Lowville: www.lewiscohockey.org
n Croghan Recreation Park and Rink: 315-346-1979
n Constableville: 315-397-2342
n Lyons Falls: 315-348-5081
n Harrisville: 315-543-0030
