LOWILLE — The pandemic and politics have resulted in some negative shifts in residents’ perceptions of life in Lewis County, according to the 15th annual Survey of the Community conducted by Jefferson Community College’s Center for Community Studies.
Joel F. LaLone, professor of mathematics and research director at the center, said during a presentation to county legislators on Tuesday afternoon that the downturn in resident sentiment is not surprising.
“Your results in 2018 and 2019 … were the highest ever recorded and then we have, let’s be honest, we have a pandemic. Let’s be honest, your county voted almost 70% for President (Donald J.) Trump and we’ve had a change in nationwide administration between the last time we were preparing (the survey) and now,” he said. “(We) would have been absolutely astounded if, given those two factors … we didn’t see some of this.”
Of the 550 county residents at least 18 years old who were interviewed either through telephone conversations or via an emailed link to an online survey, 22% of respondents answered an open-ended question asking about the largest issue facing county residents. Answers related to government, leadership and politics, although Mr. LaLone said it is impossible to tell if respondents were referencing local or national levels.
In 2019, only 4% of respondents gave similar answers to the same question.
Although issues with jobs and the economy garnered the second-most frequent responses to the biggest issue question with 18%, at the same time, the “availability of good jobs” was the only quality of life indicator out of 20 that fared better than the annual survey before the pandemic began.
Many of the issues that have been prominent answers in past surveys, such as health care, drug abuse, poverty and taxes, were not “commonly cited” as top issues during this survey.
In line with those concerns, respondents also said they believe government on all levels — federal, state and county — are not heading in the right direction.
According to 79% of residents, the nation is headed in the wrong direction, compared to 2019 when 43% believed the same.
The county also took a hit, dropping from a 61% approval of its direction in 2019 to 35% in 2021. Thirty-one percent said they believe the county is going in the wrong direction, while that number was 18% in 2019.
“County government has been more in people’s faces in the past two years than it ever has in the past 25 years before that,” said County Manager Ryan M. Piche. “We know what we do here. We’ve got a big budget and a lot of departments and we provide a lot of services but the average person … it didn’t make a huge difference in your life. All of a sudden the pandemic hit … county government was at the forefront in a way it has not been in many, many years. Maybe the reason they were happy with us (before) is because they didn’t know us.”In April 2021 in Jefferson County, 42% of survey takers said the county is heading in the right direction. In June last year, 39% of St. Lawrence County survey takers indicated the county is heading in the right direction.
Respondents unsure of their county’s direction included 33% in Jefferson, 34% in Lewis and 25% in St. Lawrence.
On the personal finance front, surveyors found that only 12% of Lewis County respondents — the lowest percentage since 2011 — said their financial situation had “gotten better” over the past year.
The most people since 2009, about 34%, said their situation had “gotten worse” over the past year.
Respondents indicated that quality of life has declined with lower percentages of positive ratings. Decreases range from the quality of K-12 education with 3% fewer “excellent” or “good” responses since 2018, to the biggest drop, down 16% in positive responses for town and village governments. Health care access followed closely with a 15% drop in positive ratings from the 2019 responses.
According to the report summary provided by the center, “eight of the 20 indicators (for quality of life) in 2021 had their largest ever rate of responding ‘poor’” since the survey began in 2007.
In comparison to Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, more Lewis County residents identified themselves as politically conservative, at 29%, and very conservative, 9%. Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties each had 30% of respondents identifying with those categories. Lewis County had slightly more people who consider themselves “middle of the road” politically with 43%, while 42% of Jefferson survey takers and 36% of St. Lawrence respondents felt the same.
Residents in all three counties were more positive than negative about their access to health care, with Jefferson County residents the most favorable at 66%, St. Lawrence at 55% and Lewis at 53%, with 17% of Lewis County respondents giving an unfavorable response.
From Oct. 26 to 31, a total 550 interviews were conducted, the majority of which were by JCC students over the phone supervised by staff from the center, with others via online surveys distributed by email. The participants were randomly selected.
The sampling of people tested were 51% female and 49% male, with over half of the respondents educated through high school; 16% with a bachelor’s degree or higher; and 29% having completed some college or an associate degree.
Sixty-one percent of respondents were between 30 and 59 years old and only 6% were ages 18 to 29 years old.
Mr. LaLone said another survey will be conducted in April, but with a set of questions that is county-specific, encouraging legislators to forward queries to be included. The questions are not likely to be included in future surveys with the intention to inform planning and budgeting decisions.
“You welcome us here so genuinely that we really enjoy coming here to Lewis County,” Mr. LaLone said, noting that Lewis is the only county that budgets for the survey.
The full survey can be found on the Center for Community Studies page on the JCC website.
