WATERTOWN — The competitive atmosphere in the chili cook-off is back, thanks to a spike in teams and the return of a man who went on a five-year streak of winning first choice before he retired in 2018.
There were 31 teams competing in the 21st North Country Chili Cook-Off at the Dulles State Office Building on Saturday. One team, Holy Habanero, immediately said “Ours” when asked who was the team to beat. Dave Hoistion, with team Snowtown, whose 10 gallons of pulled-pork chili was sold out in under three hours, feels this year teams are more competitive, including himself.
“I’ve never won,” Mr. Hoistion said. “One year I won best presentation, but I didn’t win best chili.”
Five judges decided who was awarded best chili, best presentation and best personality. There was also a people’s choice award. Teams are split into two groups: professional and amateur. The professional group is usually reserved for restaurant cooks while amateur is often times home cooks.
Alex Peer is one of the few who isn’t a chef but is in the professional group. Mr. Peer started competing in the cook-off in 2009. He had never made chili before, but by 2010 he was placing at the top. He would go on to take first place and people’s choice four years in a row. Then he won people’s choice again before retiring in 2018 to become a competition judge last year.
“This is like Christmas week,” Mr. Peer said. “I’m very competitive.” He decided to return this year, and he’s told he’s the team to beat. Mr. Peer has come to the competition with his family and fellow firefighters since 2018, as they represent the Philadelphia Fire Department.
In February 2017, Mr. Peer’s house was destroyed in a storm, and the Philadelphia department was the first to respond to his home. To give back, Mr. Peer and his son, A.J., became members.
“They really helped us in our time of need,” Mr. Peer said.
Mr. Peer’s chili hasn’t changed much, but he does add a twist every time. Like the year he put apple sauce in the recipe and won. This year, he added Death With Coffee and made sure all the produce was organic. He always uses tenderloin, which he started marinating three days before the cook-off. He showed up to the event Saturday morning at 3 a.m. to set up.
“I try to put a lot of time into this,” he said. “A lot of care and a lot of love.”
Mr. Peer said this year was different thanks to the 30-plus teams that competed. Last year there were around 20, he said.
“There was no competition in last year’s event,” Mr. Peer said. “This year, though, the competition is back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.