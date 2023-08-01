New York not on track to meet climate goals

The Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam on the St. Lawrence River straddles the border between Canada and the United States. It and its sister dam, the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant at the other end of Lake Ontario, produce a majority of the state’s renewable electricity. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — New York is going to have to do a lot more to reach its climate goals, according to the latest report from the state comptroller’s office.

The state has set high standards for the next few decades of energy and climate policy with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, passed in 2019. The law pushes the state to reduce emissions to 40% below what was released in 1990 by 2030, and then 85% below 1990 levels by 2050.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.